CANBERRA, Australia — A year of Covid-19 uncertainty has stopped many Australian people from job-hopping, while others have given up on finding a job because they can’t afford or access child care.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data on job mobility released on July 7 showed 975,000 or 7.5 percent of employed people changed jobs, the lowest annual job mobility rate on record. Some 1.8 million people left or lost a job in the year to February 2021.

Almost 140,000 have given up looking for work because they can’t get affordable child care, overwhelmingly women.

“This should not be a barrier to anyone entering the workforce,” trade union leader Michele O’Neil said. Michele O’Neil is an Australian trade unionist and president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions since 2018.

“It is critical that the federal government introduce free universal early childhood education and care.”

There were 2.2 million people who were not working but wanted to work, up from 2.1 million people a year earlier. Job hopping remained highest for professionals, with 21 percent managing to change jobs during the Covid-19 era.

“Job mobility in Australia has been generally trending down for decades and reached a new low during the first year of the pandemic,” Bjorn Jarvis, head labor statistician of the Australian Bureau of Statistics, said.

Around 82,000 fewer people changed jobs than in the year before. Jarvis said during the first year of the pandemic, people were more likely to change their industry than their occupation.