10 Israeli Startups On CB Insights’ AI 100 List For 2021

CB Insights has unveiled its fifth annual “AI 100: The Artificial Intelligence Startups Redefining Industries,” and the list includes 10 Israeli companies.

The New York-based technology insights platform’s research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 6,000 applicants and nominees.

Representing 12 countries and 18 industries, they were chosen based on factors including business relations, investor profile, R&D activity, market potential, team strength and tech novelty.

Seven of the 10 are headquartered in Israel:

• Beewise invented the world’s first autonomous beehive, Beehome, which houses up to 40 bee colonies. Beekeepers can mind them through a mobile app.

• Deci AI makes an algorithmic platform offering solutions for real-time deep learning inference, maximizing data center hardware utilization, reducing deep learning cloud costs and more.

• Percepto uses robotics to perform autonomous inspections of vital infrastructure and assets.

• Prospera Technologies makes smart digital systems for greenhouse farming and autonomous row-crop management.

• Run:AI offers a deep learning (DL) orchestration platform to manage graphics processing unit (GPU) resource allocation and increase cluster utilization.

• Syte innovates next-generation search and discovery experiences, powered by visual AI, NLP and hyper-personalization, for ecommerce sites.

• Theator enhances the capabilities of thousands of surgeons and surgeons-in-training through its surgical intelligence platform based on analysis of over 30,000 hours of videos of a variety of procedures. Dotan Asselmann, CTO, and Tamir Wolf, CEO, co-founders of surgical intelligence platform Theator. (Courtesy of Theator)

Three of the 10 companies are headquartered in the United States with development centers in Tel Aviv:

• Snyk specializes in applications security — finding and fixing vulnerabilities in code.

• SentinelOne uses AI to prevent, detect and undo known and unknown cybersecurity threats.

• Aurora Labs is pioneering a “self-healing software” for connected cars that detects and looks to fix any problems a vehicle encounters in real time.

10 Israeli startups on CB Insights’ AI 100 list for 2021 appeared first on ISRAEL21c.









The post 10 Israeli Startups On CB Insights’ AI 100 List For 2021 appeared first on Zenger News.