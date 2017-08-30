101 Mobility Moves to New Expanded Location in City of Rochester

101 Mobility Rochester, the experts in mobility and

accessibility solutions in Rochester and the surrounding area, is pleased to announce the

grand opening of their new location at 2395 Dewey Avenue, in Rochester, New York. An open

house celebration will take place September 7, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Owners Miguel and Jessica Millan, and their team, will commemorate the celebration with a

ribbon cutting at noon, followed by a 50 inch TV giveaway, staff meet and greet, facility tours,

product demonstrations, lunch, refreshments, and networking with local businesses. 101

Mobility Rochester will also be offering free wheelchair and scooter inspections during the

entire month of September to celebrate the grand opening.

Since opening in January 2012 in Gates, New York, 101 Mobility Rochester has worked with aging or disabled patients to provide health care devices and in-home modifications, giving them the freedom and independence each patient deserves. Their products and services include home ramps, auto lifts, stair lifts, patient lifts, vertical platform lifts, barrier free baths, and much more.

“We often step into our patients life during a very difficult time; they may be challenged by new obstacles or limitations that they’ve never faced before,” said Miguel Millan. “We are grateful for the opportunity to implement health and mobility solutions that can make all the difference in the life of the patient, their family, and the community as a whole. It’s a great responsibility, and one we approach with care, dedication, and humility.”

During their first five years of business, 101 Mobility Rochester continued to expand their products and services to accommodate the needs of their patients, resulting in

steady growth year over year. In early 2017, it became clear that in order to uphold their exceptional level of customer service, they would need to relocate to the new, larger facility on Dewey Avenue. “I’m incredibly excited to bring our business into the City of Rochester,” said Miguel Millan.

lived in the city, I went to school in the city, so I will always consider it my home. Our new space also gives me the opportunity to provide a better work atmosphere for my staff, who truly are the most important resource we have. It is because of their hard work and dedication that we have been so successful.”

The grand opening is open to all. To RSVP, please visit http://tinyurl.com/101mobility. For

more information, please contact Kelly Sleight at (585) 270-5689.

About 101 Mobility

101 Mobility is a full-service sales, service and installation provider of a complete line of mobility and accessibility products and equipment, including stair lifts, auto lifts, ramps, porch lifts, patient lifts, handicap vans, power wheelchairs, scooters and more. By working with patients to identify which home health care devices best suit each individual’s needs, 101 Mobility provides an alternative to group homes and rehabilitation centers by allowing patients to live self-sufficiently in their homes.