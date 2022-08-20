



In the Community:

Community Health Fair flyer, provided.

The 11th Annual Community Health Fair is a collaborative effort hosted by six local organizations and associations including:

● Rochester Jamaican Organization

● Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester

● Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

● Rochester Black Nurses Association

● Jordan Health

● Rochester West Indian Festival Organization

Resources and providers will also be on-site to offer support and services for Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

There will be a special emphasis on child and adolescent mental health, the Health Fair will bring access and affordability to healthcare services for youth and families in underserved communities.

The Community Health Fair will also offer free health screenings onsite, a healing circle with Sankofa Family Counseling Services, and COVID-19 vaccinations where $25 gift cards will be available for those who get vaccinated at the event. Local providers will be on site to speak on general pediatrics, dental health, mental and physical health and more.

Community members are encouraged and invited to stop by, meet with local providers and grab the information and resources they need to lead healthy lives.

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, 500 Genesee St. Rochester, NY 14611

The Rochester Jamaican Organization creates networks and opportunities to educate, enlighten and empower Jamaicans in Rochester, New York. For 16 years, the Rochester Jamaican Organization Inc. has been committed to improving the lives of Jamaicans living in Rochester and in Jamaica through its own capacity building and collaboration with U.S. and Jamaican-based organizations.

For more information visit https://www.rochesterjamaican.org/.