Wednesday 15 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

Russell Simmons Invites New Yorkers Of All Backgrounds To Stand In Solidarity With American Muslims In Times Square On February 19 To Declare ‘Today, I Am A Muslim Too’

Feb 13, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Russell Simmons Invites New Yorkers Of All Backgrounds To Stand In Solidarity With American Muslims In Times Square On February 19 To Declare ‘Today, I Am A Muslim Too’

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers of all faiths and 
ethnic backgrounds are being asked to gather on Sunday, February 
19th, from 12:00 to 4:00 pm in New York's Times Square, (at the corner of 
48thStreet & Broadway, Manhattan) and join hip-hop pioneer Russell Simmons 
and prominent religious leaders to declare their solidarity with American 
Muslims who have recently been impacted by discriminatory rhetoric and a 
travel ban by the Trump Administration.
For further contact information please contact Chris 
Sacarabany: 917.492.2538 or email at chris@ffeu.org
