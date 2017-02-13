Russell Simmons Invites New Yorkers Of All Backgrounds To Stand In Solidarity With American Muslims In Times Square On February 19 To Declare ‘Today, I Am A Muslim Too’
Feb 13, 2017Uncategorized
Russell Simmons Invites New Yorkers Of All Backgrounds To Stand In
Solidarity With American Muslims In Times Square On February 19 To Declare
'Today, I Am A Muslim Too'
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers of all faiths and
ethnic backgrounds are being asked to gather on Sunday, February
19th, from 12:00 to 4:00 pm in New York's Times Square, (at the corner of
48thStreet & Broadway, Manhattan) and join hip-hop pioneer Russell Simmons
and prominent religious leaders to declare their solidarity with American
Muslims who have recently been impacted by discriminatory rhetoric and a
travel ban by the Trump Administration.
