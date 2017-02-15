Search
Thursday 16 February 2017
From Information to Understanding

DINOLFO ANNOUNCES EASTSIDE “RECRUITING ‘ROUND ROCHESTER ON THE ROAD”

Feb 15, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on DINOLFO ANNOUNCES EASTSIDE “RECRUITING ‘ROUND ROCHESTER ON THE ROAD”

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced Monroe County is partnering with RochesterWorks! to bring the “Recruiting ‘Round Rochester On The Road” job fair to the Penfield Public Library on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The partnership connects employers in the community with job seekers.
What:     Recruiting ‘Round Rochester On The Road

When:    Wednesday, March 8, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.        

Where:   Penfield Public Library
              Ruth Braman Room
              1985 Baird Road
              Penfield, NY 14526  

 

