DINOLFO ANNOUNCES EASTSIDE “RECRUITING ‘ROUND ROCHESTER ON THE ROAD”

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced Monroe County is partnering with RochesterWorks! to bring the “Recruiting ‘Round Rochester On The Road” job fair to the Penfield Public Library on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The partnership connects employers in the community with job seekers.

What: Recruiting ‘Round Rochester On The Road

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Penfield Public Library

Ruth Braman Room

1985 Baird Road

Penfield, NY 14526