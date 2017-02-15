Black Heritage Month Event-Feb 17th

Celebrating

BLACK HERITAGE MONTH

with the ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT

In recognition of Black Heritage Month, the Rochester Police Department will be hosting two events in February that you will find informational and educational. The events will be held at the Public Safety Building, 185 Exchange Blvd. (these are closed events)

PLAYING GAMES WITH THE LAW

Friday, February 3, 2017

10:00am-12:00pm

A 2nd grade class from Virgil Grissom School #7 will come to the PSB to challenge RPD members in various board games and have lunch.

ADVENTURES in POLICING

Friday, February 17, 2017

10:00am-12:00pm

A 6th grade class from Frank Fowler Dow School #52 will come to learn about careers in law enforcement, and have lunch.