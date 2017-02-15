Phyllis Lee Contestable a True Rochester Story in Sister Act: The Musical

By: Tyler Brown

Phyllis Lee Contestable, 69, a true Rochester, New York success story. A 1964 Mercy High School graduate, she has appear in an off-Broadway show Nunsense, toured around the country and performing in First Rochester Production of critically acclaimed Broadway Musical, Sister Act, March 4-12, Kodak Performing for Arts Center.

Contestable is a welcoming individual. She exemplifies living each day with a positive outlook, caring for local community and life will come to you.

Phyllis Contestable, raised near Cobb’s Hill and enjoyed the summers on Lake Ontario in Hilton with her family. Graduating from Nazareth College she left the convent after 6 years and began to explore the world.

Phyllis Contestable has comes along way from growing up as a young girl in Cobb’s Hill to now performing on stage, educating, and living in Hilton where she invites cancer survivors to her lake side home. The hope is creating a healing place. “I didn’t ask for anything, all of this just happened and it was as if I was meant to do this with my life, the local support in Rochester is great,” said Contestable. Performances are Saturday, March 4, at 7:30PM; Sunday, March 5, at 2PM; Friday, March 10, at 7:30PM; Saturday, March 11, at 7:30PM; and Sunday, March 12, at 2PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.KodakCenter.org or by calling 585-254-0073. Discounts are available for students and seniors, and half-priced tickets are available for kids 12 and under. A variety of ticket prices are available. $29.50; $39.50; and $49.50