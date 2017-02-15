The Greater Rochester Choral Consortium (GRCC) is pleased to announce its bi-annual concert, “A Taste of Song”, on Sunday, February 19th, 2017 at 4:00pm. The FREE concert will be held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and will feature many top area choral groups in one 90-minute concert.

The concert format is unique in that each chorus performs for only 5 minutes in a “prism” concept, with ensembles singing from various locations throughout the theater. Groups perform continuously without a break or applause between ensembles.

Nearly 600 singers will be participating, representing 19 local choral groups. The choirs will range in size from 12 to 155 voices, from children to seniors, with music broadly ranging from Classical and Baroque to Broadway and Jazz.