Foodlink gets ready for National Nutrition Month

ROCHESTER – It’s time to “put your best fork forward.”

That’s the theme for this year’s celebration of National Nutrition Month, spearheaded by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics throughout the month of March. It’s also a time of year for Foodlink to promote the many ways its nutrition educators help improve the health and wellbeing of the Rochester community.

“Foodlink’s vision is a healthy, hunger-free community,” said Laura Sugarwala, Foodlink’s Senior Manager of Nutrition and Food Safety. “National Nutrition Month is a time for Foodlink and our partners to reinvigorate our commitment to increasing access to healthy foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables. Nutritious food has the power to prevent disease, strengthen our bodies, and transform our lives.”

There are several events planned throughout the month to promote healthy eating, starting March 3 with another Cooking Matters at the Store tour at Price Rite (1230 University Ave.) At various stations around the store, Foodlink educators and other partner organizations teach shoppers about key food groups, how to read nutrition labels and how to shop healthy on a tight budget. MVP Health Care provides key support for the event, which will run between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Another Cooking Matters at the Store event is schedule March 18 at Andre’s Barbershop on Portland Avenue. Check out a full calendar of events, which includes many healthy, delicious recipes, at www.foodlinkny.org.