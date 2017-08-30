Assemblyman Joe Morelle’s Daughter Passes

By Staff –

Lauren Morelle, daughter of New York State Assemblyman Joe Morelle (D-Rochester), has passed away after an 18-month battle with breast cancer.

She was 31.

Lauren created the Facebook page “Lauren vs. Cancer,” in an effort to document her struggle with the disease, after receiving the diagnosis last year.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of the Assemblyman’s daughter, Lauren Morelle,” Assemblyman Morelle’s office said in a statement. “While this has been a challenging time for the Morelle family, they have been comforted in knowing that Lauren was loved by so many people throughout our community, and they are grateful for the incredible outpouring of support they continue to receive. On behalf of the entire Morelle family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Lauren is survived by two children, and her husband, Nate Stone.

Arrangements for Lauren’s funeral have not yet been announced.

