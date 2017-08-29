City to Host Final “Motown & Soul” Show in Roc the Park Concert Series

By Staff –

The city will host the Roc the Park Urban Music Festival’s final concert, “Motown & Soul,” on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court St.

Following the show, the city will have held three concerts in total, as part of this summer’s festival.

Chaz Bruce will headline the event, and additional performers will include Thomas Rhyant, performing a Sam Cook Tribute; Innervisions, performing a Stevie Wonder Tribute; Will Holton; and The ROC City All Stars, performing a special tribute to former WDKX DJ, the late Tony Boler.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the performances will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $6; kids 12 and under are free.

VIP tickets, including admission and dinner, will also be available at the gate for $20.

Tickets may only be purchased with cash at the gate at the corner of Court and Chestnut Streets until 9:30 p.m., the city said.

Tickets may also be purchased in advance at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office, with no surcharge, 100 Exchange Blvd., or online at www.Ticketmaster.com, which will include a surcharge.

Roc Music Entertainment, Carlton Wilcox Live, 103.9 WKDX, and Vickers Design Studio have sponsored the event, in conjunction with the city.

Visit www.rocthepark.com for additional information regarding the show.

