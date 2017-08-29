House of Mercy to Give Away Free Backpacks, School Supplies

By Staff –

The House of Mercy will give away free backpacks containing school supplies and basic clothing, as part of its ongoing efforts to help children and families in poverty from Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, officials from the organization stated.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 285 Ormond St., in Rochester.

House of Mercy will provide backpacks filled with pens and pencils; glue sticks; crayons and markers; folders, notebooks and paper; and new socks, underwear, and shoes for children and students from kindergarten through high school.

Every August, the organization helps families by providing school supplies they may not be able to afford, officials said.

House of Mercy ‘s program has aimed to assist families impacted by the poverty epidemic in Rochester, which has the highest child poverty rate in the nation among cities its size.

Visit houseofmercyrochester.org for addition information regarding the group.

