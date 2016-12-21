Update: City Council Votes to End Red Light Camera Program

By Staff

(Update, Dec 21.) – Rochester City Council voted 6 to 3 to end the city’s Red Light Camera Program Dec. 20.

Matt Haag, Carolee Conklin, and Molly Clifford were the councilors who voted to keep the program.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren announced she would submit legislation to city council in an effort to terminate the program, due to the fact that there were more total red light violations in zip codes with the city’s highest rates of poverty.

The program will end Dec. 31.

Click here to comment on this update on our Facebook page.

(From Dec. 19) – Rochester City Council will hold a public forum Dec. 19, to gain community input regarding Mayor Lovely Warren’s recent proposal to terminate the city’s Red Light Camera Program.

Two city council members, Matt Haag, and Carolee Conklin, have recently opposed ending the program, citing reduced accidents at red light intersections as the reason for the move.

Earlier this month, Mayor Warren said she was troubled by the fact that there had been more total red light violations in zip codes with the city’s highest rates of poverty.

“I am particularly concerned that too many of these tickets have been issued to people who can least afford to pay them, which is counterproductive to our efforts to reverse our city’s troubling rates of poverty,” Mayor Warren stated.

Community members will have an opportunity to speak to council members regarding the program, at 5:15 p.m. Monday, during the council’s meeting at 30 Church St., prior to city council’s vote on Tuesday.

(From Dec. 1) – Mayor Lovely Warren has submitted legislation to City Council that would terminate the city’s Red Light Camera Program, citing an unfair economic impact on inner-city neighborhoods, and a previous report which questioned whether the cameras had actually been working as reasons for the move.

“The Red Light Camera Program has been wildly unpopular among Rochester’s citizens, and its benefits simply do not justify a further extension,” Mayor Warren stated. “I am particularly concerned that too many of these tickets have been issued to people who can least afford to pay them, which is counterproductive to our efforts to reverse our city’s troubling rates of poverty. I cannot, in good conscience, wage a fight against poverty, while also imposing burdensome fines that have a disproportionate impact on people living in poverty. That just doesn’t make sense.”

A 2014 study conducted by an independent traffic consultant the city contracted in 2014 determined the benefits of the program had been inconclusive.

In addition, upon her own review of the study, Warren said she had been troubled by the fact that there were more total red light violations in zip codes with the city’s highest rates of poverty, including 14605; 14609; 14611; 14619; and 14621.

According to Warren, the legislation would end the program Dec. 31; however, tickets received before that date would still be valid.

In addition, the mayor said police would continue to enforce the city’s red light traffic laws.

“I want to make one thing perfectly clear,” Mayor Warren stated. “Running a red light is very dangerous, and puts our citizens and visitors at risk. The Rochester Police Department will continue to enforce red light violations. We are simply eliminating one of the tools we use to enforce this law.”

City Council will consider the legislation at its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 20.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.