20 Food and Drink Businesses in Downtown Rochester Participating in Eat Up ROC “Dine, Drink, Win”

Contest Runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 18 — A Downtown Definitely Series Event

Photo collage, provided.

Downtown Definitely’s Eat Up ROC begins this Thursday, September 8 and runs through Sunday, September 18.

This is a great opportunity for people to visit and experience a wide variety of food and beverage businesses throughout downtown Rochester.

In addition to finding new dining and drink favorites, customers who make qualifying purchases may enter the Eat Up ROC contest to win various prizes. To qualify, customers can share a photo of any purchased food or drink items by following the QR code posted at participating businesses or by visiting rochesterdowntown.com/event/eat-up-roc.

“We’re excited to invite the entire community to downtown Rochester to experience our food and drink scene,” said Galin Brooks, president and CEO of the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation. “From comfort food to upscale dining, from creative cocktails to barista-prepared brews, there’s something for everyone and this is the perfect time to check out some of the newly opened businesses as well as the long-standing favorites. Grab your friends, family, and co-workers and stop into some of the many enjoyable Eat Up ROC locations.”

Prizes include a variety of gift certificates to Rochester area businesses, entertainment tickets, staycation packages, and more.

Additionally, customers who tag the business they visit and use the hashtag #eatuproc for a chance to be featured on the @downtownrochesterny Instagram.

Participating Locations

The Acorn Exchange (75 S Clinton Ave)

Bar Bantam (1 S Clinton Ave)

Bite Rochester (90 S Clinton Ave)

Branca Midtown (280 E Broad St)

The Commissary (240 E Main St)

The French Quarter Cafe (130 Spring St)

La Bola (240 E Main St)

Locals Only (311 Alexander St)

Ludwig’s (25 Gibbs St)

Max of Eastman Place (25 Gibbs St)

Morgan’s Cereal Bar (320 East Ave)

Murphy’s Law (370 East Ave)

Palermo’s (240 E Main St)

Pawsitive Cat Cafe (120 East Ave)

PopRoc (45 Euclid St)

Recreo (350 East Ave)

Rococo Coffee Company (240 E Main St)

Seasons’ Noodles (50 Chestnut St)

The Spirit Room (139 State St)

Temple Bar & Grille (109 East Ave)

Downtown Rochester restaurants, bars, or cafes interested in participating, may apply online or by contacting Downtown Definitely by email at info@downtowndefinitely.com.