Baobab Cultural Center

BLUES AND THE SOULFUL TRUTH

Friday, March 24th 7:00 PM





The Blues is a musical narrative of the daily challenges and struggles of a people. The same song may take on a different meaning when it is sung in a different era.

“You can say what you want to, but I won’t be goin’ to Viet Nam … ” — Leon Thomas “I stood in line, down at the County Hall

I heard a man say, ‘We gon’ build some new apartments for y’all.’

–an’ everybody want to know why I sing the blues!

Well I been around a long time; people, I’ve really paid some dues…” –BB King