Baobab Cultural Center

BLUES AND THE SOULFUL TRUTH
Friday, March 24th 7:00 PM
The Blues is a musical narrative of the daily challenges and struggles of a people. The same song may take on a different meaning when it is sung in a different era.
“You can say what you want to, but I won’t be goin’ to Viet Nam … ” — Leon Thomas
“I stood in line, down at the County Hall
“I stood in line, down at the County Hall
I heard a man say, ‘We gon’ build some new apartments for y’all.’
–an’ everybody want to know why I sing the blues!
Well I been around a long time; people, I’ve really paid some dues…”
–BB King
MAGNIFICENT AFRICA – HISTORY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA EXHIBIT
Come explore the history of the African Diaspora with our Magnificent Africa exhibit. This option is open to schools and large groups including 4th to 12th graders and adults. Please call ahead to schedule. The exhibit includes a 90 minute tour and discussion.
EACH ONE, HEAL ONE – CULTURAL COMPETENT FAMILY SERVICES *NEW*
Offering weekly family sessions for a total of 7 weeks, for families seeking to enhance their goals of finding the path to well-being and wellness of relationships within the family. We work with you to find a satisfactory resolution to your problems and/or potential problems, whether they have their roots in the trauma of grief and loss, stress management issues, communication problems, parenting challenges and family harmony, positive identity development, past or present sexual, physical or emotional abuse, or other issues that affect your relationships with your partner or children.
Multi-Family sessions will begin Thursday, April 6, 2017. Each Group session will consist of 8-10 families. Please call 770-765-5424 for more info.
MOUNAFANYI PECUSSION & DANCE ENSEMBLE PRESENTS: THE MASK
Friday, March 31st 2:00 PM
U of R’s Spurrier Dance Studio
Lecture by Terry Chaka
Tradition and culture of Guinea West Africa breaking down stereotypes and cultural identity in America.
WEEKLY PROGRAMMING:
YOGA with Jim Thompson: INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED: Tuesday evenings 5:45 – 7:15; BEGINNING TO INTERMEDIATE “EASY” YOGA: Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15.
AFRICAN WORLD HISTORY CLASS –
Tuesdays, 7:45 pm*. Instructor/Facilitator Michael Campbell.
*NEW TIME
WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING WITH FANA BANGOURA: Saturdays at the Baobab.
Ages 14 through Adult: 9:30am-11am
Youth Ages 4-13: 11am-12pm
*Registration is open for 8 week sessions
**SPECIAL Introductory Rate: $20/month when paid in advance (50% Savings!)
Experience the power and spiritual essence of the drum! West African drumming is an excellent way to achieve increased focus, self-discipline, and cultural pride. Prior registration and own drum encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins welcome.