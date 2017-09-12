2017 Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival to Begin Sept. 14

By Staff –

The 2017 Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival will feature more than 500 performances and events at over 25 venues in downtown Rochester from Thursday, Sept. 14, through Saturday, Sept. 23.

“We are thrilled to be one of the most-attended fringe festivals in the U.S., and to be part of the global phenomenon that began as an act of defiance 70 years ago in Edinburgh, Scotland,” Rochester Fringe producer Erica Fee stated, referring to the eight groups who started the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1947. “There are more than 200 fringe festivals worldwide – on every continent except Antarctica.”

This year, the Fringe will include daily performances at Garth Fagan Dance Studio, a tribute to B.B King by Rochester Blues Guitarist Chirs Beard, and Geva Theatre’s presentation of “Collard Green Curves – Nurse Bowick’s Story,” which is based on the true story of Rochester nurse Theresa Bowick.

In addition, the 2017 Rochester Fringe will also include the event’s traditional Cirque du Fringe performance in the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent.

Visit http://rochesterfringe.com/ for additional information regarding the Fringe, or (although many of the event’s offerings are free of charge) visit http://rochesterfringe.com/tickets-and-shows to purchase tickets, or to view showtimes.

