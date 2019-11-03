2020 County Budget Calls for Another 10-Cent Reduction in Property Tax Rate

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, left, presents her proposed 2020 budget on Oct. 31, 2019,

to Dr. Joseph Carbone, president of the Monroe County Legislature. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo presented the county legislature with a proposed $1.3 billion budget for next year that includes a 10-cent cut to the property tax rate.

It is the second time in two years that Dinolfo has proposed cutting the property tax rate by 10 cents. She said the proposed rate of $8.79 per $1,000 assessed value will result in more than $4.6 million in savings to county taxpayers.

Dinolfo, a Republican, is running for re-election against Democrat Adam Bello, currently the Monroe County Clerk.

Dinolfo unveiled the proposed budget Oct. 31 in legislative chambers, with some county legislators from both parties and heads and employees of county departments in attendance. The presentation came at the end of Dinolfo’s second Budget Week, in which she highlighted aspects such as job creation and support for children and families.

Bello responded earlier in the week by criticizing Dinolfo’s record on economic development and claiming the jobs numbers she cites are misleading. Monroe County Legislature Minority Leader Cindy Kaleh criticized earlier efforts by Dinolfo to reform Child Protective Services.

The legislature must hold at least one public hearing on the budget. If a budget has not been passed by the second Tuesday in December, the legislature must meet every day until the budget is passed or until Dec. 16. If the submitted budget is not passed by that date, then the document, with changes from the legislature and agreed to by the county executive, takes effect Jan. 1.

In a news conference after her budget presentation, Dinolfo was asked how the county is covering the cost of the reduced property tax rate. She said the county has saved $9 million in social service benefits through programs that helped people find work. She also said savings are coming from the purchase of the City Place building, the elimination of the local development corporations (known as LDCs) and sale of tax liens. She also said the county is making sure it delivers services efficiently.

The budget covers every operation in county government. It is broken down by department and besides funding, lists accomplishments from the current year and objectives for the upcoming year.

The document has a salary schedule for elected officials and others, and whether the position is a flat rate or hourly. The salary for county executive is listed at $120,000.

To read the budget, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/files/finance/2020%20Proposed%20Budget%20secure.pdf

