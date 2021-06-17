2021 Juneteenth Happenings Around the Roc

Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

Philadelphia, PA / USA – June 22 2019: Juneteenth Parade Philadelpiha at Malcom X Park African American Independence Day

Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, it is a celebration commemorating the anniversary date of June 19, 1865 emancipation of slavery, when the last of the enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told they were free. Major General Gordon Granger, born in Sodus, NY, rode into Galveston, announcing the ending of the Civil War and freedom.

A combination of “June” and “Nineteenth,” Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, and is celebrated more and more each year and is increasing official recognition.

Here are a list of events and celebrations around the City of Rochester and more: