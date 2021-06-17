2021 Juneteenth Happenings Around the Roc

Tyronda James
tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net
Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day, it is a celebration commemorating the anniversary date of June 19, 1865 emancipation of slavery, when the last of the enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told they were free. Major General Gordon Granger, born in Sodus, NY, rode into Galveston, announcing the ending of the Civil War and freedom.
A combination of “June” and “Nineteenth,” Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, and is celebrated more and more each year and is increasing official recognition.
Here are a list of events and celebrations around the City of Rochester and more:
- Saturday, June 19. Honoring Juneteenth. Genesee Country Village and Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, NY 14511., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets; $12 to $18 are available on the museum’s website, gvc.org; admission is free for children 2 and younger.
- Saturday, June 19. Juneteenth Programming. The Strong National Museum of Play with the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the Rochester Area Community Foundation, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission and parking. Find more info at museumofplay.org.
- Friday, June 18. Introduction to Juneteenth. 540 W. Main Inc. 36 King Street, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 18. Juneteenth Event. Irondequoit Town Hall campus, 1280 Titus Avenue. 6 p.m. Free. Celebration will feature music — including a performance by Womba Africa Drumming — speeches, crafts and food trucks. Hosted by the town of Irondequoit and the Irondequoit Commission Advancing Racial Equality. For more, visit the town’s website, irondequoit.org.
- Saturday, June 19. Juneteenth Celebration and Teen Poetry Slam. Highland Bowl, 1137 South Avenue, 6 p.m. Presented by Save Rochester — Black Lives Matter. Free. For more, visit the Save Rochester Facebook page.
- Saturday, June 19. The 2021 Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk. Genesee Valley Park, 1000 E. River Road. 1 p.m. Visit juneteenth5k.itsyourrace.com to register. In person run/walk is $25 ($30 the day of) plus a $3.25 fee. Virtual 5K option cost is $10 plus a $3.25 fee. Refreshments will be served after the live 5K. The registration funds will go toward the future Rochester Civil Rights Heritage Site at Baden Park.
- Saturday, June 19. Juneteenth Celebration. Brothers & Sisters Unisex Salon, 1274 Dewey Avenue. 2 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19, First Annual Juneteenth Sale. Cerebral Kingdom Bookstore, 533 State Street. 12 noon – 7 p.m. 19% off Books, Art, T-Shirts, Accessories & more.
- Saturday, June 19. Juneteenth Mother & Daughter Walk, Maplewood Park Playground, 107 Bridge View Drive. 10 – 11:30 a.m. Free. Mothers and daughters will receive information on healthy relationship building and history of Juneteenth. Hosted by Beautifully Made and Sankofa Family Counseling. For more info visit www.youarebeautifullymade.org.
- Saturday, June 19, Juneteenth Bike Ride. Howell Street near The Strong Museum of Play. 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free admission and free parking available at the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Boulevard. Hosted by the ROC Freedom Riders bicycling group. More info can be found at rocfreedomriders.com
- Sunday, June 20. Black AF Juneteenth Liberation Rally. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School, 485 N Clinton Avenue. 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20. Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. Legacy Drama House, 112 Webster Avenue. 4 p.m.