Upcoming Happy Hours
Mar 30, 2017Uncategorized
Richard F Storms Art Closing Birthday Party
DATE: Thur March 30th, 2017
TIME: 6 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
Tom Somerville’s April Fools Day Art Opening
DATE: Sat April 1st, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
Happy Hour with Bill Schmitt & The Blues Masters
DATE: April 5th, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
|
|
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wed March 8th, 2017
|
The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive is now open for Happy Hour events!
Stop by on your way home from work, enjoy local live music and a rotating selection of local & national craft beer and wine. Weekly Happy Hour specials too!
As a member of Taste NY we are proud to sell snacks from Pairwell Food Co (Pint Bites and Wine Sticks). Fresh local hot pizza available for purchase!
Come and enjoy The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive! The first record store in the North East with it’s own bar serving beer and wine daily!
|
Miller and The Other Sinners
DATE: Tuesday March 28th, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.
|
Happy Hour with Soul Passenger
DATE: Wed March 29th, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.
|
Richard F Storms Art Closing Birthday Party
DATE: Thur March 30th, 2017
TIME: 6 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.
|
Tom Somerville’s April Fools Day Art Opening
DATE: Sat April 1st, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.
|
Happy Hour with Bill Schmitt & The Blues Masters
DATE: April 5th, 2017
TIME: 5:30 – 8PM
LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.
|
ALL RECORD ARCHIVE EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO ALL AGES!