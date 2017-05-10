BELOVED FAMILY THEATRE “CHARLOTTE’S WEB”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

RAPA Family Theatre is delighted to bring back Joseph Robinette’s adaptation of E. B. White’s beloved children’s classic Charlotte‘s Web after originally producing the show in early 2016.

Suitable for children of all ages and families the production will be presented in a one hour version, the story revolves around Wilbur, the runt pig of a new litter. When Fern, a young girl, befriends the little piglet, her parents agree to let her look after him at Uncle Homer’s farm. Since the animals on the farm can talk to one another when the humans aren’t around, Wilbur discovers a hard lesson about his life on the farm. Luckily, Charlotte, a friendly spider, takes pity on Wilbur and contrives a clever, very spidery idea to save him. The animals on the farm rally around Wilbur until, eventually, we know that Wilbur is going to remain safe. The simple yet touching friendship that a spider forms with a pig is at the heart of the tale, but Charlotte and Wilbur are also complex characters and White puts them in life and death situations in this a heartwarming story of friendship, hope, and bravery.

The professional adult and youth cast features many returning actors from 2016 as well as many new members of the cast. They take us through the familiar tale of the runt who becomes a rural superstar with a little help from his friends. The production, which will tour area schools, is especially enjoyable thanks to added comic and unique touches from an assortment of appealing puppets created by Alexandra Herryman.

Be sure to mark your calendars and save the date to see this feel-good children’s show. The show performs Friday, May 26 at 7pm; Saturday, May 27 at 11am; Saturday, May 27 at 2pm; and Sunday, May 28 at 2pm . As always you can meet the characters after the show!

Performances will be held at Kodak Center for the Performing Arts: Studio Theatre, 200 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY. Tickets are $20 for adults; $18 for seniors and students and $10 for Kids, 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at at www.KodakCenter.org or by calling (585) 254-0073.