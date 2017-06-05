DEATH OF A PROPHET
Jun 05, 2017Uncategorized
THE PRICE OF MEMORY(JAMAICA)
Friday, June 9th 7:00 PM
In 2002, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain visits Jamaica for her Golden Jubilee celebrations. While there she is petitioned by a small group of Rastafari for slavery reparations. The film traces this petition and a reparations lawsuit against the Queen, while recounting stories of earlier Rastas who pursued reparations in the 1960s. Filmed over a decade, filmmaker Karen Marks Mafundikwa explores the legacies of slavery in independent Jamaica, how Britain grew wealthy from slavery, and the case for reparations
THE WIND THAT BLOWS (ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES)
Friday, June 16th 7:00 PM
For well over a hundred years, men of the tiny island of Bequia in the Grenadines have engaged in a dangerous and (now) controversial activity: the hunting of humpback whales. Spanning a generation, this revealing and compelling film gently examines this group of men whose lives are indelibly entwined with nature. Amidst the clamour of modernization, the steadfast voices of a people reverberate as they cling to a proud past.
BETWEEN WORLDS (TRINIDAD & TOBAGO)
Friday, June 23rd 7:00 PM
Born and raised in a rural village on the north-eastern coast of Trinidad, Chris Dennis has a dream: to become a world-recognised surfer. His considerable talent has taken him far, but to become one of the top 100 in his sport, this young man of modest means will need more than just his natural ability. Does Chris have what it takes to go all the way, or is he fated to remain between worlds?
AUNTIE (BARBADOS)
Friday, June 30th 7:00 PM
AUNTIE is a middle-aged seamstress and respected caregiver in her rural Barbadian community. Raising children whose parents are unwilling or unable, Auntie instills discipline, traditional values and a strong moral code. Twelve-year-old KERA is her latest ward and a special child to whom she has grown uncharacteristically close.
Seven years after Kera’s mother emigrates to England in search of a better life, Auntie is confronted with the day she has long dreaded when the plane ticket arrives that will reunite Kera with her mother. Unable to accept the inevitable, Auntie makes a hasty decision that goes against everything she claims to stand for and risks damaging the special bond between them on the eve of the child’s departure.
NANA (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)
Friday, June 30th 7:00 PM
Leidy, Fina and Clara leave their children in distant towns to be raised by relatives while they are away caring for somebody else’s child. Moving back and forth between urban and rural scenarios, this documentary dives deep into the conflicts faced by livein nannies. In a love chain, where mother figures are substituted and duplicated, bonds grow strong between kids and their nannies, and between the nannies’ children and the grandmothers or aunts who care for them. Is there just one way to define motherly love?
MAGNIFICENT AFRICA – HISTORY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA EXHIBIT
Come explore the history of the African Diaspora with our Magnificent Africa exhibit. This option is open to schools and large groups including 4th to 12th graders and adults. Please call ahead to schedule. The exhibit includes a 90 minute tour and discussion.
EACH ONE, HEAL ONE – CULTURAL COMPETENT FAMILY SERVICES *NEW*
Offering weekly family sessions for a total of 7 weeks, for families seeking to enhance their goals of finding the path to well-being and wellness of relationships within the family. We work with you to find a satisfactory resolution to your problems and/or potential problems, whether they have their roots in the trauma of grief and loss, stress management issues, communication problems, parenting challenges and family harmony, positive identity development, past or present sexual, physical or emotional abuse, or other issues that affect your relationships with your partner or children.