6x6x2017

Thank you for supporting us by purchasing 6×6 artworks! With your help, we have already passed the midpoint of our fundraising goal. Now we need your help to reach our goal of 2,500 Artworks sold. Join us in-house or browse online to find the perfect artwork for your collection. Each artwork is on sale for $20.

6x6x2017 runs through July 16. See photos from the opening here. And… watch your email for #6x6Pics, guest curated by community leaders and arts organizations.