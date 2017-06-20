6×6: Special Jazz Fest Hours
Jun 20, 2017Uncategorized
Heading to Jazz Fest this summer? While downtown, Rest Your Ears and Feast Your Eyes on thousands of artworks in 6x6x2017. Take advantage of the extended hours to find the artwork of your dreams!
Special Hours:
Friday 6/23 – 12-10pm
Saturday 6/24 – 12-10pm
Sunday 6/25 – 12-6pm
Tuesday 6/27 – 4-9pm
Wednesday 6/28 – 12-9pm
Thursday 6/29 – 12-9pm
Friday 6/30 – 12-10pm
Saturday 7/1 – 12-10pm
RoCo will again partner with the Jewish Film Festival to present Monsieur Mayonnaise, a film that follows artist and cult filmmaker Philippe Mora as he uncovers his father’s remarkable exploits in the French Resistance. His parents were well-known artists and fixtures of Australian bohemian life. Less known is his father’s friendship with Marcel Marceau and how the two of them saved thousands of Jewish lives by stuffing secret Resistance documents in baguettes dripping with garlicky mayonnaise. Screening starts Thursday, July 13, 11am, at the JCC Hart Theater.
Thank you for supporting us by purchasing 6×6 artworks! With your help, we have already passed the midpoint of our fundraising goal. Now we need your help to reach our goal of 2,500 Artworks sold. Join us in-house or browse online to find the perfect artwork for your collection. Each artwork is on sale for $20.
6x6x2017 runs through July 16. See photos from the opening here. And… watch your email for #6x6Pics, guest curated by community leaders and arts organizations.
|Filthy Animal’s Plasticrap
On view through November 5, John Kastner’s overwhelming new work, Filthy Animal’s Plasticrap, tackles environmental issues that affect the planet. “We have become an enormously prolific species whose consumptive habits crowd out the rest of life on earth. These habits have created a world vastly different than the one in which we evolved…What new purpose in life can we envision if we give up the drive for status and the unquenchable thirst for acquiring ever more meaningless plastic junk?” – John Kastner
|ROC the Ukelele Circle
Bernunzio Uptown Music and RoCo present ROC the Ukulele Circle as part of Make Music Day Rochester.
|RoCo Thredz
Help us celebrate our 40th Anniversary in style, while supporting the future of RoCo. All proceeds benefit RoCo’s Endowment Funds.
RoCo Thredz are limited! Each piece is signed by the artist and numbered for your collection. Special items, made just for RoCo Thredz, will be available in smaller quantities. RoCo Thredz season 1 features designs by: Tanvi Asher, Amy Casey, Wendell Castle, Andy Gilmore, Anne Havens, Kurt Ketchum, Range, Heather Swenson, and Adam Werth.
|On the Side
August 3 – 12
Entries Due: July 8
Fundraising Opening Reception: August 3, 6-9pm
with select cocktails and food by the Daily Refresher
Admission: $10/$5 for members of RoCo and RAF
First Friday: August 4, 6-9pm
RoCo and the Rochester Advertising Federation invite members of the RAF to exhibit their “on the side” fine artwork.
Not a member? Join the RAF here.
|ImageOut Art
ImageOut is calling all artists to submit to the juried exhibition, We Are Family. ImageOut is seeking art that explores: how contemporary LGBTQ people are accessing and navigating marriage, family building and child-rearing, the cultural, social and legal barriers to marriage and child-rearing that remain, and historical and contemporary kinship practices that do not reflect dominant conceptions of family. The exhibition will run September 1 through October 21, 2017 at Visual Studies Workshop.
|Deadline Approaching:
Public Art RFP
RoCo seeks proposals for site-specific, temporary public art that will enliven the East Avenue neighborhood. In partnership with Christ Church and other neighbors, artworks are available to the public, free of charge adjacent to RoCo’s 137 East Avenue location on the grounds of Christ Church.
Deadline: 5pm (EST) Friday, July 1, 2017
|Corn Hill Arts Festival
The 49th Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival welcomes you to come and experience Rochester’s oldest residential neighborhood. Historic homes, beautiful gardens and friendly neighbors who volunteer their time come together and create a uniquely wonderful experience. 375 original, juried artists from across the US and Canada exhibit an array of beautifully handcrafted art and crafts. The Festival runs July 8 and 9.
|Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) is a venue for the exchange of ideas and a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that was founded in 1977. As a center for thoughtful contemporary art, RoCo provides unique encounters for audiences and extraordinary opportunities for artists.
Gallery Hours: Wed – Sun 12-5 pm / Fri 12-9pm
Admission: $2 / free for members