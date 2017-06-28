Community Opening of Take It Down! Organizing Against Racism Carousel

Panel Exhibit at FIGHT Village June 29

ROCHESTER, NY— The Take It Down Planning Committee in partnership with the City of

Rochester and Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) invite the public to celebrate the

community opening and reception of the Dentzel Menagerie Carousel panel exhibit, Take It

Down! Organizing Against Racism, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, June 29.

The community-wide event for all ages will include an opportunity to view the exhibit, talk to

several key participants in the initiative, ask questions, and enjoy light refreshments. The event

takes place at the FIGHT Village Community Center, 186 Ward Street. This event is the

continuation of an ongoing educational process in the Rochester community to create meaningful

and sustained dialogue on individual, institutional and structural racism.

This opening is the second community reception in a series of regularly scheduled programs

dedicated to impacting racism in concrete, measurable ways. These programs provide the

community an opportunity to give feedback on the exhibit and direct the course of future

programming. For program dates, times and other details including sign-up for organizations

interested in partnering in the educational process, visit www.rmsc.org/carousel.

Viewing the exhibit is free and open to the public at FIGHT Village Community Center Mondays

through Fridays from 9am to 5pm from now through August 31. Additional hours will be

announced for educational programs.

Please visit the Take It Down! Organizing Against Racism webpage, hosted by the RMSC at

www.rmsc.org/carousel, for up-to-date details. For high-resolution images and additional

information, contact the Take It Down Planning Committee at TIDPC@googlegroups.com.

In 2016, a panel featuring racist artwork was removed from the Dentzel Carousel at

Ontario Beach Park in Rochester, NY, after being on display for 111 years. The issue

generated controversy in our community. The Take It Down Planning Committee

created this exhibit to show that pickaninny art perpetuates ongoing individual, institutional, and structural racism by denying the humanity of black children.