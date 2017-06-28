Community Opening of Take It Down! Organizing Against Racism Carousel
Panel Exhibit at FIGHT Village June 29
ROCHESTER, NY— The Take It Down Planning Committee in partnership with the City of
Rochester and Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) invite the public to celebrate the
community opening and reception of the Dentzel Menagerie Carousel panel exhibit, Take It
Down! Organizing Against Racism, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, June 29.
The community-wide event for all ages will include an opportunity to view the exhibit, talk to
several key participants in the initiative, ask questions, and enjoy light refreshments. The event
takes place at the FIGHT Village Community Center, 186 Ward Street. This event is the
continuation of an ongoing educational process in the Rochester community to create meaningful
and sustained dialogue on individual, institutional and structural racism.
This opening is the second community reception in a series of regularly scheduled programs
dedicated to impacting racism in concrete, measurable ways. These programs provide the
community an opportunity to give feedback on the exhibit and direct the course of future
programming. For program dates, times and other details including sign-up for organizations
interested in partnering in the educational process, visit www.rmsc.org/carousel.
Viewing the exhibit is free and open to the public at FIGHT Village Community Center Mondays
through Fridays from 9am to 5pm from now through August 31. Additional hours will be
announced for educational programs.
Please visit the Take It Down! Organizing Against Racism webpage, hosted by the RMSC at
www.rmsc.org/carousel, for up-to-date details. For high-resolution images and additional
information, contact the Take It Down Planning Committee at TIDPC@googlegroups.com.
In 2016, a panel featuring racist artwork was removed from the Dentzel Carousel at
Ontario Beach Park in Rochester, NY, after being on display for 111 years. The issue
generated controversy in our community. The Take It Down Planning Committee
created this exhibit to show that pickaninny art perpetuates ongoing individual, institutional, and structural racism by denying the humanity of black children.