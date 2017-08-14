Police Accountability City Council Candidate Forum, Tue. Aug 22nd, 6pm

Rochester City Council Candidate Forum to Feature
Police Accountability Issue
Sponsored by the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
and the Police Accountability Board Organizing Committee
As the campaign season heats up in the city of Rochester, police accountability is emerging as a major
election year issue.
WHAT: Rochester City Council Candidate Forum – This event will focus on questions about
legislating a new police accountability board as well as questions from the audience
WHO: Featuring Theresa Bowick as moderator, the forum has confirmation from the
following candidates: Andrew Hollister, Barney Radford, Malik Evans, Mary Lupien, Dorian
Hall, Matt Juda, Mitch Gruber, Ann C Lewis, Shawn Dunwoody, Marcus Allen, Thomas
Hasman, Willie Joe Lightfoot, Jackie Ortiz, Dana Miller and Marcus Williams. This event is
sponsored by Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Police
Accountability Organizing Committee (Greater Rochester Communities of Churches, United
Christian Leadership Ministries, Enough is Enough, Facing Race Embracing Equity, and
Rochester ACTS)
WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 6-8pm
WHERE: East High School Forum Room, 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14609