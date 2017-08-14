Police Accountability City Council Candidate Forum, Tue. Aug 22nd, 6pm

Rochester City Council Candidate Forum to Feature

Police Accountability Issue

Sponsored by the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

and the Police Accountability Board Organizing Committee

As the campaign season heats up in the city of Rochester, police accountability is emerging as a major

election year issue.

WHAT: Rochester City Council Candidate Forum – This event will focus on questions about

legislating a new police accountability board as well as questions from the audience

WHO: Featuring Theresa Bowick as moderator, the forum has confirmation from the

following candidates: Andrew Hollister, Barney Radford, Malik Evans, Mary Lupien, Dorian

Hall, Matt Juda, Mitch Gruber, Ann C Lewis, Shawn Dunwoody, Marcus Allen, Thomas

Hasman, Willie Joe Lightfoot, Jackie Ortiz, Dana Miller and Marcus Williams. This event is

sponsored by Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Police

Accountability Organizing Committee (Greater Rochester Communities of Churches, United

Christian Leadership Ministries, Enough is Enough, Facing Race Embracing Equity, and

Rochester ACTS)

WHEN: Tuesday, August 22, 6-8pm

WHERE: East High School Forum Room, 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14609