$240,000 Raised for Christian Education Scholarships for Rochester City Residents 

The Church of Love Faith Center (COLFC) has donated $100,000 as a matching grant to The Charles Finney School through the Church of Love Faith Center Bishop Gregory and Pastor Myra Parris Scholarship Fund, in memory of the Church’s Founders.

As many as 70 Christian Education scholarships will be made available to aspiring students living within the city of Rochester, through the donations. The COLFC’s matching gift for scholarships is prioritized for Rochester students.

“The availability of Christian Education for our Rochester urban population is not always readily accessible. We do not want finances to stand in the way of Christian Education,” said Randy Henderson, Church of Love Faith Center Minister.

“These partnerships will provide increased opportunities for diversity, equity, and inclusion on educational boards, within the faculty, and throughout student enrollment. Change has to be deliberate to make this vision a reality.”

The scholarship fund is in memory of Church of Love Faith Center Founder Bishop Gregory Parris who served the church until his passing in 2016 and Pastor Myra Parris until her passing in 2021. They firmly believed in pouring gifts of talent, time and resources into youth and supporting their academic endeavors.

This is the largest donation to date that the Church of Love Faith Center has made to any local organization.

Henderson said this is a new partnership between Church of Love Faith Center and The Charles Finney School and they envision a future with growing partnerships between Christian Education, the faith community and the community at large.

The school raised an additional $140,000 in response to a matching challenge proposed by the church, for a total of $240,000.

“The $100,000 matching gift for scholarships from the Church of Love Faith Center will never be forgotten by our leaders and all the students who will receive scholarship support through the Church of Love Faith Center Bishop Gregory and Pastor Myra Parris Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said The Charles Finney School President/CEO Michael VanLeeuwen.

The school located in Penfield and is a private, PreK-12 Christian school that is dually accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, and accepting applications for the 2022/2023 school year.

To apply or for more information, please visit: https://finneyschool.org/admissions/apply or https://finneyschool.org/.