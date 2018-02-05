FEMA Awards More Than $1 Billion in Grants to Survivors

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – As Puerto Rico progresses from response to recovery, FEMA and the government of Puerto Rico continue to support the needs of survivors; so far FEMA has approved more than $1 billion in grants to Hurricanes Irma and María survivors.

More than 3,000 federal employees, including 1,500 local hires, are supporting the recovery efforts, directly assisting survivors and partnering with the government of Puerto Rico on housing solutions.

More than 1.1 million Puerto Rico residents have registered for FEMA assistance. To date, the agency has granted:

$557 million in financial assistance for rental, repair or to rebuild residences; including $105 million in rental assistance to 122,000 survivors in Puerto Rico and the continental United States.

in financial assistance for rental, repair or to rebuild residences; including in rental assistance to in Puerto Rico and the continental United States. $468 million for uninsured hurricane-related expenses like personal property, transportation, medical, dental, funeral and moving costs.

This is only the beginning of a long-term commitment to Puerto Rico’s recovery. Other assistance provided includes:

$794 million in low-interest disaster loans approved to more than 20,400 survivors and 746 business owners through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

$4 million in Disaster Unemployment Assistance to more than 14,000 residents.

in Disaster Unemployment Assistance to more than $1.6 billion in food and $361 million in water to survivors, and those efforts will continue for those who still have a need for resources in their communities.

in food and in water to survivors, and those efforts will continue for those who still have a need for resources in their communities. More than 125,000 FEMA tarps distributed and more than 54,000 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roofs installed.

distributed and more than installed. 10,742 individuals continue participating in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program throughout hotels in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

In addition, $525 million has been obligated in FEMA Public Assistance grants for emergency protective measures and debris removal operations, including:

$66 million in debris removal costs.

in debris removal costs. 882 emergency generators for critical facilities, more than twice as many used during Hurricane Katrina.

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1.5 billion in Community Development Block Grants to Puerto Rico to support the long-term recovery of seriously damaged housing and local businesses.

Whether survivors are homeowners or renters, they can still apply for FEMA assistance, as the registration is extended to March 20, 2018.

