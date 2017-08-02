City Launches New Zagster Bike Share Program

By Staff –

Rochester has officially launched its new bike-share program for city riders recently.

The initial implementation has been concentrated in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, with over 40 docking stations that hold 300 bicycles available for customers.

Currently, riders can access the bicycles by downloading an app from the company’s website, and purchase a bike ride for $1 per 30 minutes.

“Rochester recognizes that bicycling is an efficient, healthy, viable means of transportation, and is committed to helping to facilitate cycling as a transportation choice through our bike-share program,” the city’s website stated.

According to the city, future additional stations will expand the reach of the bike-share network throughout the city and beyond.

Visit https://www.zagster.com/roc for additional information regarding the program.

