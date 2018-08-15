2nd Annual ROC Women’s Fest Will Entertain Festival-Goers This Sunday

Event details for the 2nd Annual ROC Women’s Fest have been released and attendees are sure to have a good time. This year’s festival, which will take place on Sunday, August 19, from noon – 7 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, has been expanded to include a full day of events and activities that will showcase the spectacular women in our community while promoting fitness, fine arts, beauty and wellness.

The festival’s purpose is to bring together local female entrepreneurs, performers, artisans, creators, visionaries and leaders. The event promotes the idea that women should support women, and allows for a day of fun and entertainment in the process. Admission is free, and women of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

“Rochester women have always been ahead of their time,” said Mayor Warren. “Throughout the course of history, our community has been directly impacted by the strength and intelligence of women suffragists and abolitionists like Anna Murray Douglass, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriet Tubman, and of course, Susan B. Anthony. Today, in the 21st century, Rochester women continue to make their mark and leave a powerful legacy for future generations. I’m proud that we can highlight these amazing women and countless others at the ROC Women’s Fest.”

The City of Rochester’s 2018 ROC Women’s Fest is being produced by Jenna Knauf of Bella Events. Radio station KISS106.7 is this year’s presenting sponsor. In addition, MVP Health Care is sponsoring the Family Zone in the Bowl, which will feature activities, crafts and entertainment geared toward kids and their families.

More than 50 vendors, all female owned and operated, will be on hand throughout the entire day. Plenty of free entertainment and group fitness classes will take place on the main stage, with emcee Megan Carter hosting the party.

The day will begin with a free yoga class, so attendees are encouraged to bring a mat and a water bottle. A Zumba class and an interactive dance lesson from Ballet Afrikana will keep festival-goers moving throughout the day.

Rochester City Ballet will perform a special piece titled “PastForward: A Journey from Classical Ballet to the Ballet of Today.” In addition, kids and adults frequenting the Family Zone will be given an opportunity to join Artistic Director David Palmer to create a short ballet together during the “Make a Ballet” activity.

Rochester Brainery will be on site to offer some of their most popular classes, including a Shibori Dye Workshop, an open succulent terrarium workshop, as well as a session on mindfulness and meditation. Special note: while festival admission and activities are free for the most part, there will be a cost to participate in all of the offerings from Rochester Brainery.

The Soap Box area will provide an opportunity to enjoy short presentations designed to inform, educate and motivate. The 15-minute discussions, similar to Ted Talks, will be led by women who will share their life experience and expertise for the benefit of others. Festival attendees can drop in on these conversations throughout the day.

Scheduled activities on the main stage at the ROC Women’s Fest are as follows:

Noon Group Yoga Class with Yoga 4 A Good Hood

1 p.m. Lauren & the Good Souls

2 p.m. Party Zumba! With Pearls Physique (Zumba class)

3 p.m. AfroBeat Roc Party- A Lesson with Ballet Afrikana

4 p.m. Rochester City Ballet performance – “PastForward: A Journey from Classical Ballet to the Ballet of Today”

6 p.m. Drag 101: Drag Show + Q & A

For more information on the 2018 ROC Women’s Fest, visit www.rocwomensfest.com.