3rd Annual Listen to Your Mother: Rochester Cast Announcement; Tickets on Sale Now
Mar 20, 2017Uncategorized
*CAST OF 13 LOCAL WOMEN TO GIVE MOTHERHOOD A VOICE IN [UTF-
8?]ROCHESTER'S THIRD
ANNUAL LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER SHOW*
*Tickets on sale now for this one-night-only event taking place at The
Lyric Theatre on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.
In celebration of [UTF-
8?]Mother's Day weekend,
13 local writers will present a live, staged-reading of their
stories of motherhood.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2886548 for $18.50 or at the door for $25.
There is also a link to purchase tickets on the LTYM: Rochester show
website
<http://www.listentoyourmothershow.com/rochester>.