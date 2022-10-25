4 Things Rochester Homeowners Should Know About Their Water Usage

By Staff

Photo by mrjn Photography on Unsplash

Water truly is life, and it’s uncomfortable to imagine what life would be like if it was difficult to get the water we need on a daily basis.

As such, it’s important to learn some basic things about water and put good habits into practice. This will help the environment and also save some money in terms of water bills we have to pay each month.

As a Rochester resident, read on to see some of the things that you need to know about your water usage so you can make the right decisions about water in the future.

1. Water Conservation Is Something You Should Practice

Everyone should play a role in water conservation. This is possible to do by forming good habits around water, something that not everyone in Rochester does. You can play an active role in water conservation by doing something as basic as fixing leaks around your home. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, homeowners that address simple leaks in their homes can save about 10% on their water bills.

This is a reasonable amount, and one that will add up over time. With good water habits like this, it’s possible to make a tangible difference to your life around water. Teaching your family the same habits is also going to benefit you all both now and in the future, and help conserve the environment as well.

2. Efficient Use of Your Appliances Can Help You Save Water

Another way in which you can conserve water by using less of it around the house is by using your appliances more efficiently. Take the dishwasher, for instance. Running half loads may be very tempting to do, but it will see you use more water. The same thing is true for your washing machine, so always make sure to run the right load for maximum water efficiency.

For your toilet, you could either install efficient toilets that have a low flow when flushed. If not, you could install a partial flush valve in your existing toilet and use less water to flush liquid waste. You could also fill a plastic bottle with small rocks and water so it won’t float and then place it in the toilet tank at the far end from the flushing mechanism. This will help you to use less water with each flush.

3. You Can Save a Lot By Fixing Leaks Around the House

As mentioned, leaks can see your water consumption go up and thus make you pay for more water than you’re using. Small leaks waste a whopping 10,000 gallons of water annually, and this is a lot of water. Make sure you’re not losing this amount or even more of it by ensuring that there are no leaks in and around your house. You can do this by performing a visual inspection of your plumbing and checking your water bills to find out if there are fluctuations.

4. You Can Verify the Quality of Water You Use

Finally, while the water that’s used by residents of Rochester is treated and safe to use, you could verify its safety if you have any concerns with your supply. This can be done by taking a sample for testing at your nearest water expert center. Note that all water tanks that contain water for human consumption need protective linings and coatings. You may therefore have issues with your water that are a result of your home’s water tanks. This is something that you should fix as soon as possible and thus get safe water for your home.

Keep these four things about water in your mind in order to improve the safety of the water that you use in your home. You’ll be healthier and enjoy more peace of mind when you do. With water conservation, you’ll also be doing the environment a service.