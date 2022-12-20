4 Ways Private Schools in Rochester Are Flexible for Children With Illness or Injuries

Children attending private schools have a greater advantage than their public school counterparts. This is especially so for children with illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. Did you know that 78% of private school students attend religiously-affiliated schools? In Rochester, there are a number of options that a parent can select from when thinking about private schools that are in both religious and non-denominational settings. This article looks at why private schools may be a better option for children living with illness or injury.

1. Offering Choice

Private schools offer more in the way of choice and flexible options when dealing with children with illnesses or injuries. Flexibility in terms of class attendance is offered with an option of both in-person and remote learning being available. A child does not have to miss school if they are having a rough season with illness because they can attend the lesson from a remote location that is comfortable for them. Did you know that 4.6% percent of children aged 5-11 years missed 11 or more days of school in the past 12 months because of illness or injury? This does not need to happen with the options that are offered in private schools.

2. Smaller Teacher-to-Student Ratio

The ratio of teacher to students in private schools is smaller than what you find in public schools. This enables a teacher to have more time to understand each student, as they have personalized interactions. For the child with a disability, illness, or injury, the teacher can pay some more attention to them, and come up with specialized learning plans to ensure they are not left behind in class. A smaller class also works for the child as they can form meaningful bonds with their teacher and colleagues.

3. Specialized Curriculum

Parents with children living with illness, injury, or disability, have the option to choose from a wide array of curriculum choices. They can select the curriculum that works best for them, and their child to bring out their strengths and improve on their weaknesses even as they deal with illness or disability.

Private schools have curricula that prepare individual learning plans for each child, and that embrace both faster learning and those with challenges, without holding either back. This is critical in molding each child towards loving school and learning at their own pace. These institutions also offer the opportunity to provide students with relevant skills to deal with the marketplace. Project learning, critical thinking, collaboration and communication form some of the building blocks that help a child work well in a team or individually once they graduate. Private schools are able to tailor their curriculum to ensure that these skills are honed in their students.

4. Creating Well-Rounded Children

Children living with illnesses and challenges such as disabilities can easily feel lost in a big school with no individualized care. It is already a stressful situation dealing with the lack of movement experienced by their agemates and the numerous hospital visits in between. An estimated 16,850 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer in 2020, showcasing that the number of children dealing with health issues is quite high.

Children in these situations really benefit from surroundings that give them the opportunity to live well-adjusted lives in school and in extracurricular activities. Private schools can offer this environment as they are less confined by government-led schedules. Children can thrive better in a smaller school where their individual skills are harnessed.

Children living with illness, injury, or disability need not miss out on learning, because there are many options that are available to them to hone their individual strengths and weaknesses. Private schools offer a variety of curricula and environments in which they can thrive in.