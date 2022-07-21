5 Maintenance Tips for the HVAC of Your Rochester Home

As a homeowner, you know that there are many different things you need to take care of to keep your home in good condition. One of the most important systems in your home is your HVAC system. This system is responsible for keeping your home comfortable all year long, so it’s important that you take care of it. Here are five maintenance tips for the HVAC in your Rochester home.

1. Change Your Filters Regularly

One of the most important things you can do to maintain your HVAC system is to change your filters regularly. Your filters are responsible for trapping dirt, dust, and other airborne particles, so it’s important that you change them frequently. Depending on the type of filter you have, you may need to change it every month or two. You may need to change your filters more frequently if you have a pet.

Besides ensuring that the air in your home is clean, changing your filters regularly can also help improve the efficiency of your HVAC system. When your filters are clogged, your system has to work harder to circulate air, which can increase your energy bills. But according to the U.S. Department of Energy, changing your filters can help you save up to 15% on your energy bills.

2. Schedule Annual Maintenance

Another important tip for taking care of your HVAC system is to schedule annual maintenance. During a maintenance visit, a technician will inspect your system and clean it of any dirt or debris. They will also lubricate the moving parts and ensure everything is working properly. This can help prevent major repairs down the road and keep your system running smoothly.

Most manufacturers recommend that you have your HVAC system serviced once a year. However, if you have an older system, you may need to have it serviced more frequently. And if you live in an area with extreme weather conditions, you may also want to consider having your system serviced more often.

3. Keep Your Vents Clear

Another important tip for taking care of your HVAC system is to keep your vents clear. Your vents play an important role in the efficiency of your system, so it’s important that they are not blocked. If your vents are blocked, it can cause your system to work harder, which can increase your energy bills.

You can do a few different things to keep your vents clear. First, you can check them regularly and ensure that nothing is blocking them. You should also vacuum the vents regularly to remove any dust or dirt that may have accumulated.

4. Do Not Ignore Strange Noises

If you start to notice strange noises coming from your HVAC system, it’s important that you don’t ignore them. These noises could indicate a problem, so it’s important to have them checked out as soon as possible. Some of the most common sounds you should be aware of include hissing, banging, and clicking.

If you start to notice any of these noises, the first thing you should do is contact a professional. They will be able to diagnose the problem and make the necessary repairs. Ignoring these noises can cause the problem to get worse, which can lead to more expensive repairs later on.

5. Know When to Replace Your System

Finally, it’s important to know when to replace your HVAC system. Depending on the type of system you have, it may last for anywhere from 15 to 20 years. However, if you start to notice that your system is not working as efficiently as it used to, it may be time for a replacement.

According to The Department of Energy, replacing your HVAC system can save you 50% on your energy bills for electricity and 10% on your gas bill. If your system is more than 15 years old, it may be time for an upgrade.

According to Comfy Living, as of 2019, the global HVAC system market was worth $240.8 billion. This just goes to show how much people rely on these systems to keep their homes comfortable. And with the right maintenance in Rochester, you can ensure that your system lasts for many years.