5 Reasons Rochester Residents Should Consider Upgrading to LED Headlights for Their Cars

When Lexus produced the first car with LED headlights in in 2007, it caught the auto industry by surprise. Years later, many new model cars are designed with LED lights. While the main advantage of the LED is energy saving, you’ll agree that they make the car look exquisite.

A survey by Consumer Reports shows the number of car models with LED lights increased from 55% in 2018 to 86% in 2019. In fact, the global automotive lighting market is expected to grow from $30.19 billion to $57.01 billion between 2021 and 2028.

So, why should Rochester residents join the bandwagon and upgrade to LED lights? Here are six reasons to upgrade your car headlights from an HID and halogen to LEDs.

1. Unmatched Fuel Efficient

LED headlights require less energy. According to Energy Star, they are 90% more efficient at producing light than incandescent lights. LEDs boast a high lumen per watt, drawing less power from the engine and battery. This means you will enjoy better fuel and engine efficiency.

With the increasing fuel cost, it is prudent to upgrade to an LED. You’ll also reduce the drain on the battery and load on the alternator. Moreover, the lighting is brighter than the halogen headlights.

2. Less Fatigue While Driving

Did you know switching to LED headlights could make your drive a breeze? The last thing you want is to get fatigued when driving; before you know it, you’re dozing off behind the steering wheel. That would be tragic, especially if you cover long distances at night. For this reason, you should consider upgrading to LED lights.

The color temperature of LED light matches daylight, which will help you stay alert. Remember, the body has a system (cardiac rhythm) that tells you when to rest depending on the temperature of the light we’re exposed to, and the night is often the ideal time. With LED headlights, you’ll get less signal to sleep, which means you will be less fatigued because they mimic bright daylight. On the other hand, traditional headlights beam light akin to sunset, which tells the body to prepare to sleep. It’s not surprising you might feel drowsy while driving. Switch to LED headlights to be on the safe side.

3. LED is Eco-Friendly

As a responsible citizen, you should heed calls for a sustainable environment. Here is a worrying fact. Waste light products contribute about 5000 pounds of mercury waste annually. If this massive, hazardous waste finds its way to our water source, it could poison every drop of water we consume in Rochester and the rest of the United States. Besides mercury, HID, incandescent, and halogen light also contain other hazardous materials like lead.

By choosing the LED route, you are playing your part in conserving the environment by eliminating hazardous products and ensuring the environment is safe for fauna and flora. LED lights don’t contain hazardous elements. The best part is that the lights are recyclable.

4. Maintenance Will Be a Thing of The Past

Buying a car feels good until some component becomes faulty. With conventional headlights, you’ll make that trip to the auto shop more often. Finding a good replacement and installation isn’t only costly but also time-consuming. The good news is that you can eschew all the trouble by investing in LED headlights.

5. No Glare

Recall the time you are on the road, and the oncoming traffic shines light into your eye. When blinded, it can take a split second before things go south really fast. Because of this issue, nearly 30% of all auto insurance claims revolve around auto glass and windshield insurance claims. Luckily, LED headlights create excellent visibility thanks to clear and high-contrast lighting, designed to be easy on the eye. Remember, 3 million people in the U.S. suffer injuries annually from car accidents. You don’t want to be part of this statistic, do you?

Are you still debating whether to switch to LED lighting? Make a decision today. LED light has many benefits, including low maintenance and fuel efficiency, saving you money in the long run. In addition, you should take a bold step toward going green. Visit an auto shop today and switch.