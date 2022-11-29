5 Things to Consider When Starting a Kitchen Remodel in Rochester

Remodeling the kitchen is one of the best home improvement projects that you can do. This is because it will improve a space that sees a high amount of traffic, and in this way, make your home more valuable. Before you start this project, it’s a good idea to make some considerations. Have a look at five of them below and you may be able to get the best kitchen remodel with minimal hassle.

1. Set a Budget

As with any other home renovation project you’d do in Rochester or elsewhere, it’s a good idea for you to set a budget. Try to stick to this budget so that you can get the best outcome from your project. Doing this may leave you with some spare cash to work on another part of your home. Working with a budget may mean that you forgo certain improvements and finishes, such as getting an expensive countertop. As far as countertops go, many renovating homeowners, according to Houzz, are upgrading major features in the kitchen during their remodels. These include the countertops at 88%, backsplashes at 83%, and sinks at 80%.

2. Be Smart With Storage

You should also consider working on the storage in your kitchen if you feel that it isn’t adequate or it doesn’t suit your needs. This should be an easy item to include in your remodeling since it generally takes a little to work on it. For instance, if it’s the aesthetic of the kitchen that you dislike, you could simply change the looks of things like the cabinets. Paint them and change the knobs to new ones and you’ll notice a considerable difference that’s also affordable. Add storage in corners and under surfaces to make the most of your kitchen storage if you need more storage and this will give you more space to keep the items you need.

3. Upgrade Old Appliances

The kitchen appliances in your home may have reached the end of their lifespan. If this is the case, consider upgrading them to improve your kitchen’s functionality and increase your entire home’s value. This is a great idea for you if you’re among the 60% of Americans who own their current residence since you’ll enjoy using a functional, gorgeous kitchen. You’ll also get great returns if you’re among the 24% of people who say that they want to remodel or sell their home this year.

4. Work on the Lighting

Don’t ignore the lighting in your kitchen if you want to improve the space. This is because it can create an amazing ambiance, with the lamp holders you choose functioning as decor when the lights are off. This makes it important for you to choose the right lighting for ambiance and work. This can make the kitchen a space that you enjoy spending more time in, whether working or simply socializing.

5. Pick Functional and Beautiful Flooring

Last but not least, when upgrading your kitchen’s flooring, try to get flooring that will be durable and beautiful. Note that when you install hardwood flooring, you stand to get back more money than you put into it, with returns of around 106% of what you spent. This shows that your kitchen’s flooring is a potential investment that you need to carefully consider. You’d do well to pick an option that will leave your Rochester home a lot more gorgeous and also last for a long time before you need to replace it.

When you consider these five things, you’ll get an amazing outcome from your Rochester kitchen remodel. You stand to benefit whether you sell your home or keep living in it for years to come, so try to do it right.