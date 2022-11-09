5 Ways an Estate Plan is Helpful When You Get a Divorce in Rochester

When you combine your life with your partner you share assets and may have children to factor into the equation as well. If you are considering a divorce, splitting up those assets can be a daunting process. While no one marries intending to get divorced, every 36 seconds there is one divorce. The divorce process, when not properly prepared for, can be complicated. When you combine assets, not only can it be difficult to divide them properly, but there are some accounts or assets that may be forgotten. If you are considering getting a divorce in Rochester, there are a few reasons why getting an estate plan can make the divorce process easier.

Update Your Will

Your last will and estimate is an essential document that not only properly distributes your assets but also outlines your end-of-life wishes and power of attorney. While some states do not allow you to make changes or redraft your will until after your divorce, in New York you can. If you live in Rochester, you can have your will amended or destroyed and redrafted in the presence of two witnesses. Making changes to your will before you continue with the divorce process can make your estate plan more concrete.

Retirement, Life Insurance, Trusts, and Other Accounts

More than likely your spouse is the recipient of many of your additional accounts, such as retirement and a recipient of your life insurance plan. If you are filing for divorce in Rochester, you may want to change the beneficiaries on these before you proceed with the divorce process. In the state of New York, once you officially file for divorce, you can not alter beneficiaries or change your policies. Once you file for divorce, these accounts and how they are distributed are left up to the judge to distribute. If you have yet to file for divorce, you can change your beneficiaries and your policy before you officially file.

Consider an Uncontested Divorce

Divorce proceedings can drag on, especially when both parties cannot reach an agreement. One way to speed up the divorce process and to go with an uncontested divorce. An uncontested divorce has both parties signing a partition that agrees that ‘the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken. When taking this route, both parties agree on all issues and there is no need for extensive litigation or negotiation.

An uncontested divorce is also a great route to go if, while in your marriage, your spouse and you keep separate assets. This can include separate bank accounts and retirement funds. In an uncontested divorce, both parties can agree that each party can retain the belonging that is currently in their possession while working to divide larger shared assets with little negotiation or pushback.

Hire an Estate Planner

Estate planning is something that you should consider before you reach the stage of filing for divorce. LegalZoom found that 77% of American adults, no matter the number of assets that they have, should consult an estate planner. Estate planning can be a difficult process to tackle. Because there is so much that goes into estate planning, it can be easy to forget or overlook important areas. Working with an estate planner when you first get married sets pre-determined expectations as to how assets will be split in the event of a divorce.

Estate Planning Can Make All the Difference

In the event of a divorce, having an estate plan can make the divorce proceeding easier. While divorce isn’t often something that you anticipate when you get married, estate planning early on benefits both parties in the future.