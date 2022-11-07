5 Ways to Avoid Auto Accidents in Rochester

Safe driving practices in Rochester or elsewhere should be every driver’s priority. Most auto accidents are caused by “user error,” which means that the driver made a mistake when they were driving. There are five ways to reduce the risk of being involved in an auto accident in Rochester that you can apply to drive anywhere.

1. Develop Defensive Driving Skills

An auto accident in Rochester can happen because you were not paying attention to what other vehicles were doing. While you are driving, you must pay attention to your surroundings. Defensive driving is one of the best ways to avoid an auto accident. There are a lot of dangers on the road that you can avoid with defensive driving techniques.

Let’s say you are driving along, and a car suddenly darts in front of you. If you have developed your defensive driving skills, you would be able to get out of the way and avoid an accident on the busy Rochester streets. You can take classes that teach you how to drive defensively. As a bonus, you can save on your insurance if you take and pass the class.

2. Beware of Driver Fatigue

Driving while you are exhausted can be like driving drunk. According to the Department of Highway Safety, about 30% of all truck accidents are related to driver fatigue. You do not have to drive a commercial truck to wind up in an auto accident because you are exhausted. If you find yourself nodding off at the wheel, pull over, and get some rest.

3. Put Your Phone Down

Distracted driving is responsible for about 29% of all auto accidents in the United States, according to the Department of Transportation. The number one thing distracting drivers from the road in Rochester and other areas is their phones. Use the BlueTooth feature in your car to answer calls, and never text and drive. If you must keep your phone out of reach in your car until you arrive at your destination to prevent the temptation to use it while driving.

4. Follow the Rules

Speed limits and other road rules are in place to help reduce the incidence of auto accidents in Rochester. Don’t ignore the rules. Please pay attention to the road signs; they warn drivers about hazards like curves in the road or an upcoming stop sign. Following the road rules in Rochester will help you avoid an accident.

5. Maintenance Your Vehicle

You must keep your vehicle up to speed with maintenance. It would be best to have good tires and fully functional breaks to stop. It would be best if you had good windshield wipers to ensure visibility while driving. Keeping your vehicle in safe operating condition can help you avoid an accident in Rochester. According to the Department of Transportation, there are 15.5 million trucks on the road, 2 million of which are tractor-trailers. You want to be sure you can avoid a run-in with these vehicles. Clear visibility is a must, as is braking ability.

Doing all you can to avoid an auto accident in Rochester is important. According to the NYS Department of Transportation, the financial cost of an auto accident can range from $15,000 on the low end and about $63,000 on the high end. Most auto accidents will cost between $30,000-$40,000. The financial costs of an accident can be devastating, but there are other “costs” involved in an accident as well.

The cost of a personal injury and how it can impact your life can be tremendous. The impact of an auto accident in Rochester can be wide-sweeping. It can impact every area of your life. Don’t risk the fallout from an auto accident. Drive safe and follow these tips to avoid an auto accident.