Strong Partners with Jordan Health to Promote Wellness

In the Community: The Strong National Museum of Play and Jordan Health

Photo from https://www.museumofplay.org/

The Strong National Museum of Play and Jordan Health are pleased to announce the launch of the Passport to Healthy Play program to encourage medical screenings and wellness.



Through the Passport to Healthy Play program, pediatric patients with Jordan Health who complete their physical and dental screenings will be provided passes and meal vouchers to enjoy a day of play at The Strong on specified days. This partnership is a win/win not only for Jordan Health and The Strong but for the entire community with a goal to increase the overall health of the community.

“Jordan Health is excited to partner with The Strong to provide young patients the opportunity to explore healthy ways to play,” says Dr. Janice Harbin, DDS, president and CEO of Jordan Health. “We understand that health goes beyond physical health and includes the mental and active state of our young people, too. To build a healthier community, we must provide healthy options of exploration for the next generation.”

The first date of the series was August 20, more than 300 prequalified children and one chaperon per child who signed up through Jordan Health was able to enjoy a full day of play and exploration at The Strong.

Transportation through RTS is being generously sponsored by the Jordan Health Foundation, and buses will leave the Jordan Center on 82 Holland Street every half hour beginning at 9:45 a.m. Children ages 15 and under will also receive a free kids’ meal onsite that day through Bill Gray’s at the Skyliner Diner or 585 Nourish. (Adult chaperons will receive 25% off their meals.)

“The physical, cognitive, and emotional benefits of play have been proven time and time again,” says Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong. “We’re proud to join with Jordan Health to share a day of play with their patients and to also encourage and incentivize families in our community to complete their crucial medical wellness screens.”

The Passport to Healthy Play program will host two more dates in 2022—September 10 and November 12—and additional dates will be announced for 2023.

Visit https://www.museumofplay.org/ for further information.