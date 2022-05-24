$732,000 Awarded to Rochester Affordable Housing Initiatives

Staff Report

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash

Earlier this year Congressman Joe Morelle voted to pass the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which would provide funding to strengthen Affordable Housing Initiatives. As a result of the passing of the bill Rep. Morelle announced that grants totaling $732,000 will be distributed among two local businesses providing affordable housing services.

With PathStone Corporation receiving $477,000 and $255,000 to the NeighborWorks Community Partners by NeighborWorks America.

“Every single American deserves a safe and stable place to call home—sadly, that dream remains out of reach for far too many,” Morelle said. “I am grateful for the dedicated work of local organizations like PathStone and NeighborWorks Community Partners to uplift those in our community who need it the most.”

Morelle said he looks forward to expanding affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and creating jobs in the community.

The 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, will provide funding to sustain and grow programs that help people find affordable housing, improve their financial wellness, and make other transformational changes. The grants will also address COVID-19-related infrastructure and capacity needs, as well as provide core operating support.

According to their website, PathStone is a not-for-profit community development and human service organization that assists with workforce development, health and education initiatives, community development, and housing services. Among other things, the organization promotes access to personal counseling and financial resources designed to stabilize living environments and provide the foundation for economic security.

Alex Castro, President and CEO of PathStone Corporation stated, “For every $1 in NeighborWorks grant funding we receive, PathStone leverages $129 in private investment for first time home buyers, home repair programs and the creation of affordable rental homes.”

Castro said he’s grateful for the NeighborWorks support and grants, capital investments, training and technical assistance, to help meet the critical needs of thousands of individuals, families and seniors every year.

NeighborWorks Community Partners is dedicated to building and strengthening communities through homebuyer education, financial fitness, post-purchase education, low-interest lending, home repair and rehab programs, lead paint testing, and home energy assessments. Whether their neighbors are first-time homebuyers, or are already a homeowner, they work to fit their needs to buy, maintain and keep their home.

“Over the last few years, it’s been validated that stable, quality housing is the foundation of our communities. Having a home means more today than ever before. It is a place for work, for education and schooling, and is a fundamental social determinant of health,” said Jerome M. Nagy, CEO of NeighborWorks® Community Partners. “We make sure our residents get in, and stay in, their homes through buying, repairing or making their homes more energy efficient.”

If you are a first-time homebuyer, homeowner seeking financial assistance for repairs, or a senior seeking affordable housing or a senior community, these organizations offer local resources.

For more information visit Pathstone online at www.pathstone.org or NeighborWorks at https://nwcprochester.org/