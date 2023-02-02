8 Tips to Help You Avoid Getting a DUI in Rochester

Drinking and driving is a serious issue that causes harm and destruction on the roadways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drinking and driving kills 28 people a day in the United States. It is important to take steps to prevent this dangerous behavior. If you live in Rochester or plan to visit, here are eight tips to help you avoid getting a DUI.

1. Plan Ahead for a Safe Ride

The easiest and best way to avoid a DUI is to plan ahead for a safe ride. Designate a sober driver before you start drinking, or consider alternative transportation options like a taxi, ride-share, or public transportation. If you are unable to secure a sober driver, consider staying overnight at a friend’s place or a hotel.

2. Keep Track of Your Alcohol Consumption

It is important to monitor your alcohol consumption and know when it is time to stop drinking. Keep track of the number of drinks you have consumed and be aware of your personal limits. Consider drinking non-alcoholic beverages in between alcoholic drinks to slow down the rate of alcohol consumption.

3. Watch Out for Drink Specials

Drink specials, such as happy hours or discounted drinks, can be tempting, but they can also lead to over-consumption and impaired driving. Be mindful of the amount of alcohol you are consuming, and avoid drink specials if you are unable to handle them responsibly.

4. Don’t Mix Alcohol With Medications

Mixing alcohol with medication can have serious and potentially fatal consequences. Always check with your doctor before drinking alcohol while taking medication, and never drink and drive after taking medication.

>5. Be Alert for Impaired Drivers

If you are on the road, be alert for signs of impaired driving. If you see someone driving erratically, stay a safe distance away and report it to the authorities. Your actions could help save lives.

6. Familiarize Yourself With the Laws

Each state has different laws regarding drunk driving, so it is important to familiarize yourself with the laws in your area. In North Carolina, for example, if you are charged with a DWI, your license will be immediately suspended for at least 30 days. Know the consequences of drunk driving in your state, and make the responsible choice to avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking.

7. Have a Backup Plan in Place

It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan in case you find yourself in a situation where you may be tempted to drive after drinking. This could be as simple as having a taxi or ride-share app on your phone or making arrangements to stay with a friend. Having a backup plan in place will help you avoid the temptation to drive while impaired.

8. Report Hit and Run Accidents

If you are involved in a hit and run accident, it is important to report it to the authorities immediately. According to the NHTSA, there are an estimated 700,000 hit and run accidents every year. Reporting the accident will not only help bring the responsible party to justice, but it can also help prevent future accidents and save lives.

In addition to these tips, it’s important to also educate others on the dangers of drinking and driving. Encourage friends and family members to make responsible decisions and always choose a designated driver or alternative transportation if they plan on drinking. By spreading awareness and promoting responsible behavior, we can help reduce the number of DUI incidents and save lives on the roadways.

By following these eight tips, you can help ensure a safe and responsible night out in Rochester. Remember, drinking and driving is never a good idea, and there are always alternatives available to get you home safely. Make the responsible choice and avoid getting a DUI.