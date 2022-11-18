80+ Leaders Graduate  From United Ways’s Leadership Development Programs

In the Community

Leadership Development Graduates. Photo provided.

Recently the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes hosted a graduation ceremony at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center for its Leadership Development Programs.

More than 80 leaders graduated from the following programs: African American Leadership Development Program (AALDP), Latino Leadership Development Program (LLDP), Emerging Leaders Development Program (ELDP), PRIDE Leadership Development Program (PLDP), and Development of Indo-American Leaders (DIAL) Program.

The programs aim to advance and broaden the participation of diverse individuals in influential leadership positions throughout the community.

United Way also celebrated the 40th and 30th anniversary of LLDP and AALDP at the event.

Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Deputy Executive Corinda Crossdale joined the celebration, issuing a proclamation recognizing November 3, 2022 as the 30th and 40th anniversary of the respective programs. AALDP founder Essie Calhoun-McDavid, LLDP founder Nydia Padilla Rodriguez, and Congressman Joe Morelle also joined the celebration. Pastor James R. Cooper Sr., of Love Fellowship worship Center, located at 740 marshall Road in Rochester was the keynote speaker for the event.

Applications for 2023 will open in spring. More information can be found on unitedwayrocflx.org/leadershipdevelopment.

List of 2022 Graduates:

African American Leadership Development Program

Theodore Adams United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Christy Anderson-Evans Monroe Community College

Monroe Community College Amadimo Belleh Empire Justice Center

Empire Justice Center Cynthia Blackmon Trillium Health

Trillium Health Biannca Bullard Trillium Health

Trillium Health Labria Burgess United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Jahmar Elliott Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology Misha Faison

Karen Finklea Anthony L. Jordan Health Center

Anthony L. Jordan Health Center Elissa Fleming St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center

St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center Trina Gibson-Sanders Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health Sheniece Griffin University of Rochester Medical Center

University of Rochester Medical Center La’ren Lauchie-Paul Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Derek LeBlanc Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Mercedece Love Empire Justice Center

Empire Justice Center Tamiko Matthews Rochester City School District

Rochester City School District Walida Monroe-Sims City of Rochester

City of Rochester Maria O’Brien United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Kelli Ragin Academy of Health Science Charter School

Academy of Health Science Charter School Valyn Reed Society for the Protection and Care of Children

Society for the Protection and Care of Children Wilhelmina Sizer University of Rochester Medical Center

University of Rochester Medical Center Maya Smith Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Christopher Weatherspoon Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Sparkle Wells University of Rochester Medical Center (Center for Community Health & Prevention)

Latino Leadership Development Program

Rachel Betts Connected Communities, Inc.

Connected Communities, Inc. Irene Bunting Genesee Regional Bank

Genesee Regional Bank Maureen Connell Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Maria Cruz Mental Health Association

Mental Health Association Carlos Martinez Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Elizabeth Medina Compeer of Rochester

Compeer of Rochester Sylvia Mendez Monroe Community College

Monroe Community College Alicia Montalvo Connected Communities

Connected Communities Edwin Ortiz JustCause

JustCause Jilian Quigley Society for the Protection & Care of Children

Society for the Protection & Care of Children Tiffany Ramos United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Julián Sánchez Convo Communications

Convo Communications Adelina Santiago ESL Federal Credit Union

ESL Federal Credit Union Diana Stepp The Summit Federal Credit Union

The Summit Federal Credit Union Renee Vaquero Monroe Plan for Medical Care

Emerging Leaders Development Program

Chris Bechle United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Katherine Blum Empire Justice Center

Empire Justice Center Michelle Branciforte Mary Cariola Center

Mary Cariola Center Jacob Braniecki Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Caitlyn Crowder Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc. Dawn Davison Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health Ashley Doerzbacher YMCA of Greater Rochester

YMCA of Greater Rochester Sarah Dupre Compeer Rochester

Compeer Rochester Katelyn Gelser Livingston County

Livingston County Maryam Ghanbari JustCause

JustCause Caroline Jaeckel Trillium Health

Trillium Health Amarinder Jaswal-Bains Hillside Children’s Center

Hillside Children’s Center Essence Jones Society for the Protection and Care of Children

Society for the Protection and Care of Children James Kemnitz Livingston County Public Defender’s Office

Livingston County Public Defender’s Office Macie McGowan Foodlink

Foodlink Karin Nowicki Lifespan of Greater Rochester

Lifespan of Greater Rochester Jordyn Rizzo US Ceiling Corp

US Ceiling Corp Amanda Sanfilippo L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Devone Scala Willow Domestic Violence Center

Willow Domestic Violence Center Megan Sokolow Livingston County

Livingston County Amanda Stenson Monroe Plan for Medical Care

Monroe Plan for Medical Care Eric Thomas Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Ryan Trevas New York State

New York State Chloe Vazzana Monroe Community College

Monroe Community College Katherine Wawrzaszek United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

PRIDE Leadership Development Program

Chanel A Snead

Frank Guidice Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Shealynn Hilliard Trillium Health

Trillium Health Keith Jensen Empire Justice Center

Empire Justice Center Paul Johnstone Monroe Plan for Medical Care

Monroe Plan for Medical Care Sarah Mangan Trillium Health

Trillium Health Laurel McCarthy Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Sarah Thompson Empire Justice Center

Empire Justice Center Sean Watson Rochester Institute of Technology

Development of Indo-American Leaders

Aditi Bhandiwad

Hema Bhaskaran

Rohit Braggs Orolia

Orolia Seema Dahake University of Rochester

University of Rochester Shweta Narang

Sangita Patel Monroe Community College

Monroe Community College Jyoti Prabhat

Ravi Rasu Sutherland Global

Sutherland Global Vipul Saran

Karthik Sekharan Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP Geetha Vijay Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

The mission of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is to unite the goodwill and resources of the entire region so everyone can thrive. United Way mobilizes thousands of workplaces, tens of thousands of donors, thousands of volunteers, and hundreds of human service agencies in coordinated and critical action, to achieve what no one individual or organization can do alone.

Please visit unitedwayROCFLX.org for more information.