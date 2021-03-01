A closer look at cotton

Carol Elizabeth Owens

Writer Carol Elizabeth Owens takes a different look at cotton in her poem "See-Thru Cotton"

Photo: www.publicdomainpictures.net

The American cotton industry has promoted cotton as “the fabric of our lives” in television and radio commercials. Once in a while, the ads continue to appear. This poem asks us to take a closer look at the subject.

See-Thru Cotton

cotton is not

the fabric of our lives –

it’s the one

we came to despise

when our value

was compromised

on material plantations

of an unkind nation –

cotton did not weave

our willing participation;

and it is not

the fabric of our lives –

it didn’t dry

the tears we cried

when our elders died

before witnessing

the scene

of freedom’s dream

becoming realized;

cotton is not

the fabric of our lives –

it was just a cover,

a bare disguise, employed by some

who used to hide

under cotton’s sheets

to cover their faces –

cotton costumed

many old racists;

so let me say this:

it’s not

the fabric

of our lives

sometimes i wonder

how we survived

those peculiar days

when we were

held as slaves

to the strange

dichotomy’s

subservient ways

cotton won’t

get my praise

and it is not

the fabric of our lives;

cotton made a quilt

while massa was sleep –

patch-work codes

showed

a pathway to creep –

the underground railroad

was discreet –

sharecroppers

were wise to buy

and they fabricated yards…of freedom

that earned their keep

we were shepherded

by clever sheep

who crafted a homegrown

way to liberate –

oh how sweet the taste

of our evening escapes

from kernels

and colonels of cotton –

none too soon forgotten;

the human cost

of the crop

was never cheap –

but what one sows

is what one reaps –

cotton’s legacy is deep;

and no,

it is not the fabric

of our lives –

whoever said so

told soft

little white lies –

because cotton

was a hard

blindfold

oppressing many

see-thru eyes

© 2003 Carol Elizabeth Owens [all rights reserved]