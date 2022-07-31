A Gun Violence State of Emergency in the City of Rochester Has Been Declared

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

In response to a surge in shootings and deadly shootings, a Gun Violence State of Emergency in the City of Rochester was recently declared by Mayor Malik D. Evans.

“The City and our partners in government will dedicate all possible resources to bring an immediate end to this violence and prevent it from expanding further,” said Evans. “We know these shootings are directly tied to a deadly cycle of disputes and retaliations and we will do all we can to disrupt these disputes before they reach critical mass.”

Pursuant to N.Y. State Executive Law Section 24, Evans issued the Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency on July 21, 2022.

The proclamation gives broad powers to protect life and property and to bring the emergency under control.

With each 30-day renewal of the Proclamation, the City will continue to assess violence patterns in city neighborhoods to develop and launch a suite of violence-prevention strategies enabled by the expanded authority it provides.

The strategies will build upon the work currently underway across City departments in the areas of violence prevention, intervention and suppression.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) strategies include: the targeted, geographic approach to increase enforcement activity in areas, dubbed “micro-hot spots,” with disproportionate levels of violence; actively engaging in dispute mitigation to identity and intervene in disputes involving the city’s most violent criminals; hired a mental health clinician to support community engagement with trauma-informed communication methods; and apply data from the Monroe Crime Analysis Center to reduce the supply of illegal guns in the city. Coordinating with the Law Department to facilitate the closure of problem locations that are the source of violence.

The Office of Violence Prevention Program strategies include: The Advance Peace Peacemaker Fellowship began July 13 in the city’s 10th Ward; the new Rochester Re-entry Coordinator is helping people make the transition from incarceration to city streets; a Summer Enrichment Program offers stipends to 150 city youth to participate in such activities as conflict de-escalation lessons and entrepreneurship workshops; Pathways to Peace Pop-up Barbeques to build relationships in violent neighborhoods; engaging with victims in violence in hospital trauma centers.

The Department of Recreation and Human Services strategies include: Expanded hours in certain City R-Centers to offer children safe havens to have fun and learn during the summer; enrolled 200 city youth in the Summer of Opportunity job-training program; launched a Summer Night Series offering free family friendly activities from 8 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays through August at the Rochester Sports Complex.

Evans also has asked Federal, State and County partners for more resources to provide more mental health and violence disruption services.

Evans said he implores city residents who have information on disputes and criminal activity to come forward.

“Our most powerful tool in this fight against violence is information and cooperation from the community,” Evans said. “It is in times of crisis that we see the true heroes of our community and this is a time of crisis. We need our own local heroes to rise to the occasion. These are your neighborhoods, these are your children we are trying to protect.”

To view the Proclamation, visit www.cityofrochester.gov.