A Humiliating End to the G7 Summit for Overlooked African Heads of State

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – African leaders invited to the summit of seven developed countries looked on in frustration and dismay as the leaders of wealthy nations ignored their invited guests and their pleas for help on a score of urgent issues.

Six Kenyan journalists who attended a briefing were eager to lob questions at the wealthy nation representatives – particularly on the subject of the millions of refugees fleeing poverty and oppression with many winding up at the bottom of the Mediterranean.

“We held our breath as (European Council) president (Donald) Tusk spoke on immigration and terror,” recalled journalist Bernard Namunane of the Daily Nation. “He mentioned Europe, the Middle East and then… Asia, not Africa.