A Tribute: Remembering Artist Laticia “Tish” Eggleston, Sister, Friend, Lover of Life

by Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net Laticia “Tish” Eggleston

Laticia Lousie Eggleston received her wings on March 25, 2021. She had a tremendous love for art. Friends and family say that Laticia, affectionately known as “Tish”, had an impeccable love for the world and the people, and that she always believed that we could all do better as human beings.



Eggleston, born July 10, 1953 was a daughter, sister, friend and a passionate artist. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Delphine; siblings, Joyce Tolbert, Robert Calhoun and Lawrence Gamble Jr.; and her grandson Grayson Eggleston.



She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, James “Redd” Edwin Eggleston IV; children, Sean Kennedy (Kimberly Jennings), James, Shaunda, Christina, Darnall (Nakisha), Jametta McConner (Ubadah), Jamel and Jamea Glover (Wesley); grandchildren, Azhane, Sean II and Kimaya Kenned. She is also survived by siblings, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.



“I will miss her sister and friend. ‘My Tish,’ that is what I call her because she was my friend and sister,” Cinnamon Jones, friend of Eggleston said. “When I first met her, she invited me over for dinner, but I wound up cooking dinner. I felt, after that, I could volunteer her for whatever I needed and that is how we became friends and business partners.”



There will be a celebration of life, love and art in Laticia’s honor on April 25 at the Douglass Auditorium Performance & Event Venue at 36 King Street in Rochester, New York. The celebration is to raise money for an art scholarship in Eggleston’s name.



Here is a personal expression written by Eggleston, expressing her love of art.



About Me… A work in progress and enjoying the journey

As far back as I can remember, I have always loved art of any form. As a child, I remember sitting for hours with pencil and paper, drawing whatever came to mind. If I was not duplicating what I saw around me, I was drawing abstract objects that formed in my mind. Even back then I remember thinking I preferred to draw odd shapes and figures over drawing people or landscapes.

True, there is a great level of joy in seeing a beautiful realistic painting of a landscape or portrait. However, when I see art presented in abstract form, this engages my imagination, which in return feeds my soul.

My first attempt at becoming a professional artist was around eight or nine-years-old; when I responded to one of those “Can you draw this” ads (some of you may remember these). Well, their polite but firm response advised me to check back in 10 years. I was before my time, nowadays you can be appreciated at any age. Some of the self-taught artists I admire are just entering their teen years. Now years later I am expressing myself through different media, such as functional art, wearable art and acrylic paintings.

My designs are inspired by my dreams, emotions and spirituality. I envision what comes to me and then interpret the images and ascribe them into my artwork. Most of my pieces are influenced by and representations of my African and Native American heritages.

I am self-taught in many mediums that I enjoy working with, but now my main discipline is in textile design, hand painted pottery and encaustic painting.

I have found kinship with Miro, Kandinsky and Picasso, just to name a few. Their inspiration has helped in the development of my own personal imagery over the years.

Also, I would like to thank my husband, I could not have gotten this far without his love and support.

Wishing you Health, Wealth and Wisdom.

As always,

Tish Eggleston

As Her Friends Remember Her…

Tess Padmore, close friend of Eggleston said she and Eggleston migrated to Rochester from Michigan the same year, but did not cross paths until many years later.



“I do not know what else to say other than I miss my dear friend so much. So many times, she pulled me back to earth and said, “Tess . . .” I would just say, “Okay, okay, okay.” We had so much in common. Her father and my mother were prolific readers and philosophers who drew us into long conversations growing up. We often spoke of how much we learned from them,” Padmore said. “Because of our parents we were able to have long conversations about a wide range of subjects and we learned from each other. Those conversations would last for hours and hours.”



Funeral services to celebrate her life were held March 30 at Paul W. Harris Funeral Home in Rochester. Eggleston’s burial will be held in Michigan.



Eggleston’s work can be found and purchased at https://www.moondanceexpression.com.



Jones said she and Eggleston created the business to raise money for the nonprofit to help to make the world a little better to live in. “Tish was also a great storyteller. Man those stories! LOL, but they always had a moral at the ending,” she said.



“She wanted her art to create a message of love and light and that was her – a light, a bright light that glowed. Even now she shines in my heart!”

