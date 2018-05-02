ABC Opens Second Outpatient Clinic to Address Opioid Crisis

By Tracie Isaac –

Action for a Better Community Inc. (ABC) has opened a second New Directions Outpatient Clinic, at 727 St. Paul St., to address the increased need for more substance-abuse services as a result of the opioid crisis.

“This is an extremely proud moment at ABC, and we are glad that you are here to share in this moment with us,” ABC president and CEO Jerome Underwood stated. “This is serious, because we have a serious community need, and ABC has decided to act on that need so that we can make this a better community. One of the most important things about this second New Directions clinic is that we decided to act on our own volition. What I mean by that is the staff shared that ‘we can do more.’ And, most importantly, there are no state or federal dollars involved in opening this clinic. What you see and what we are going to do is an ABC idea in response to the opioid epidemic in this community.”

Last year, the New Directions Clinic located at 33 Chestnut St., served more than 375 patients, and provided 16,500 procedures and visit types, according to Underwood.

In addition, Underwood said ABC also plans to serve additional individuals in the Northeast area of the city at the new clinic, which has a significant number of locations where drug and alcohol abuse is prevalent.

“Today is indeed a special day for all of us that was made possible by many here at ABC,” Linda King-Bronner, director of Health Services, stated. “Over the last ten-years, I have had the pleasure of leading the ABC health initiative in addressing substance abuse and behavioral health services. And, I have had the pleasure of working with a great team of people. …Our New Directions clinic at 33 Chestnut St. will continue to provide traditional services for substance abuse, and the 727 St. Paul St. clinic is open for services and will be providing full treatment services and Medication Assistance Treatment (MAT).”

King-Bronner also acknowledged the organization’s licensing agent, New York State Oasis, Department of Health and Human Services; the city of Rochester and Mayor Lovely Warren; City Council President Loretta Scott; Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter; and others, for helping to make the new clinic a reality.

ABC’s new clinic will operate Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with evening hours on Tuesday and Thursday until 7 p.m., and weekend hours on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will also accept walk-in evaluations Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 5.pm.

Visit www.abcinfo.org/health-services/alcohol-and-substance-assistance for additional information regarding the new clinic.

