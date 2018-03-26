ABC’s “Project You” Program to Host Sexual Assault Prevention Events for Youth

By Staff –

Action for a Better Community’s “Project YOU” program will host a student-led project designed to educate youth on the practical ways to respond and prevent unwanted sexual advances and behaviors.

Special assemblies will be held at World of Inquiry School (#58) and School Without Walls on Tuesday, March 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to ABC, youth and adult experts will co-facilitate program sessions to share facts, provide informational resources, and tools to deal with sexual assault.

“The youth would like to inform the Rochester community of their focus and commitment to educating their peers about this topic,” the group said in a statement. “This event is made possible through collaboration with Action for a Better Community- Project YOU program, Rochester Police Department and Planned Parenthood-RESTORE program.”

ABC is a federally and state designated Community Action Agency that services Monroe County and Ontario County. Incorporated in 1964, the organization has more than 400 employees that provide services to assist people to become more self-sufficient.

Core funding for the agency is provided by the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG).

Visit www.abcinfo.org for additional information regarding the organization.

