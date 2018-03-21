ABC’s “Strategies 2 Success (S2S)” Teen Leadership Program to Partner with the House of Mercy

By Staff –

Action for a Better Community’s “Strategies 2 Success (S2S)” teen leadership program, in partnership with the House of Mercy, has organized an event to help the homeless individuals and families affected by poverty in Rochester.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 24, and the teens will serve the guests who reside at, or come for meals to the House of Mercy, at 285 Ormond St.

The program will consist of resource tables, barbers, nail painting, foot services, a live band, and games.

Action for a Better Community, along with Salvatore’s, will be providing a pizza dinner for all guests who attend the event.

Action for a Better Community, Youth As Resources (YAR), and Salvatore’s will also be providing funding for the event, and the Community Partner Asset Network, a sub-committee of the Youth Services Quality Council, has contributed fleece blankets for the event.

Previously, ABC’s teen leaders have delivered hygiene kits with invitations to the patrons at the House of Mercy, along with hand-made blankets.

They will also be giving out backpacks with supplies and reusable water bottles during the upcoming event.

ABC is a federally and state designated Community Action Agency that services Monroe County and Ontario County. Incorporated in 1964, the organization has more than 400 employees that provide services to assist people to become more self-sufficient.

Core funding for the agency is provided by the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG).

Visit www.abcinfo.org for additional information regarding the organization.

