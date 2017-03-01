About 50 summer internship positions available at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has about 50 summer internship positions available for college students at its locations in upstate New York.

Summer internship positions include jobs in finance, sales, marketing, information technology and corporate communications. Internships are available at health plan locations in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Utica.

“Our goal is to attract an internship class of students from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds and life experiences, which will help drive the innovation needed to best serve our customers,” said Joseph Searles, Corporate Director, Diversity and Workforce Inclusion, Excellus BCBS.

The 10-week paid internships will generally run from June 2017 through Aug. 2017. To qualify for an internship, students must be actively enrolled in a college degree program at the time of the internship. Goals of Excellus BCBS’s Diversity and Inclusion Internship Program include:

· Providing professional career development opportunities for students, helping them gain hands-on experience and jump starting their careers.

· Helping the company attract and retain the best talent. Students will be offered development workshops, networking opportunities and meaningful work experiences that will help them become qualified applications for future job openings.

If you’re wondering what it’s like to intern with us, check out these student experiences at YouTube.com/ExcellusBCBS .