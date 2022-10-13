Achieving the Dream of a College Education

FAFSA Fests coming in October, November, and December

The Rochester City School District (RCSD) is proud to partner with the Rochester Education Foundation, the Rochester College Access Network, the City of Rochester, the Urban League of Rochester and the Education Trust to host Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) fests in the City of Rochester.

This is an opportunity for students and families to find out more about financial aid that is available for college. Counselors are available in-person to assist students and families getting online, answer financial aid questions and provide useful information on understanding college costs.

The Urban League of Rochester is committing scholarships to students to help increase FAFSA completion rates this year, and is providing transportation to encourage participation. These events are taking place at two of the City of Rochester’s R Centers.

The fall/winter schedule for FAFSA is below:

Monday, October 17, 3:30PM – 6:30PM East High School

Saturday, November 19, 10AM – 2PM, Edgerton R-Center

Saturday, December 10, 10AM – 2PM, Jackson R-Center

Find more info by visiting https://rochestercan.org/events.